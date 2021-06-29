Rylan Clark-Neal has broken his silence amid rumours his marriage is over.

The BBC and former This Morning star, 32, says he blames himself for the collapse of his marriage to former Big Brother contestant, Dan Neal.

After seven weeks away from his Radio 2 hosting duties and weeks of social media silence, Rylan issued a statement.

Rylan said that it is true that he and his husband of six years have split.

He said that he is in a “bad place” and is “seeking help”.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Dan Neal have split (Credit: SplashNews)

The former Big Brother’s Bit on the Side host said he has made “mistakes” that he “deeply” regrets.

In the heartfelt statement, published in The Sun, Rylan said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

Then adding: “I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Indeed Rylan’s army of fans became concerned by his absence on the radio.

And also when he didn’t host Eurovision 2021.

Rylan first met Dan in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Rylan’s husband Dan Neal?

Dan Neal is a former Metropolitan police detective who met Rylan Clark-Neal after competing in Big Brother.

Dan competed in 2013 and was evicted in week six.

After Rylan interviewed Dan on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, they started dating.

Things soon got serious and they married in November 2015.

They married in a small and private ceremony – and had several famous guests.

Rylan Clark-Neal met Dan Neal during their Big Brother days (Credit: SplashNews)

This included the wilds of Amy Childs, Katie Price, Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Emma Willis.

While speaking to Louis Theroux on his podcast Grounded, Rylan revealed that a guest had sold information about the wedding.

He explained: “I saw a tweet that said, ‘Rylan is getting married today’. It turned out that a guest at the wedding had told the press to receive a payout.”



Adding he never revealed the culprit with: “I never said … and I won’t, but she knows!”

Rylan and Dan even hosted an episode of This Morning together in 2016.

They made history at the time as the first gay couple to host the popular daytime show.

