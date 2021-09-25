Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal has admitted he’s “been through enough this year”.

His comments came during a quip about the UK’s current petrol shortage.

Rylan posted the comments on Twitter, which appear to allude to the breakdown of his marriage to Dan Neal.

It sounds like the petrol crisis is the final straw for Rylan Clark-Neal

What did Rylan Clark-Neal say?

Posting to Twitter, Rylan seemed to insinuate he’s a regular at the local M&S garage.

Except he doesn’t go there during the more popular opening hours, he goes under the cover of darkness.

Rylan said: “I’ve been through enough this year, really don’t need this petrol drought to make a sly trip to the M&S garage at midnight in a dressing gown taken away from me tbh.”

How did Rylan fans react?

On the whole they joined in with Rylan, cracking jokes about stockpiling Brits.

“I know the feeling – who needs an audience when you’re after a cheeky chocolate eclair and a mojito?!” commented one fan.

“Start stockpiling the chocolate now,” another joked.

Back from your M&S midnight trip like… 😂 pic.twitter.com/6XFz6ZFGz9 — Charlie Agnew (@Charl0ttesayshi) September 25, 2021

Others commented that it was “good to have” Rylan “back”.

He took an extended break from work and social media during his marriage troubles with Dan.

“Love ya Rylan, I’m glad that’s all you have to worry about,” said one.

“Here’s hoping your year gets better,” another said.

“I’m sorry you’ve had a bad year Rylan,” said another. “Stay strong, you’ve got this.”

Rylan announced his split from Dan earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Rylan and husband Dan?

Rylan and Dan were together for six years before they split.

Earlier this year, Rylan confirmed they had called time on their marriage, seemingly shouldering much of the blame himself.

He said: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

