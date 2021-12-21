It’s good news for Strictly finalist John Whaite – reports suggest he is set to become the show’s biggest success story.

John may not have walked home with the prize, but it looks like he will beat out winner Rose Ayling-Ellis when it comes to cashing in.

The ex-Great British Bake Off winner, 32, reached the final with pro partner Johannes Radebe, 34.

According to a TV insider, John’s good looks and warm personality were such a big hit with viewers that people are clamouring to work with him.

Strictly news: John Whaite set to make bank from star turn

“John has the winning combination of sex appeal, a bubbly personality and a huge profile thanks to Strictly,” a source told The Sun.

John, who rose to fame on Bake Off, is also known for his excelling culinary skills which will only add to his mone making potential, added the insider.

“Crucially, he also has a cookery background. It means he has a skill that can be exploited in whatever work he takes on.”

John and Johannes ‘pushed to one side’ in final

Meanwhile, some viewers became frustrated during the final at the weekend.

When Rose and Giovanni were announced as the winners, some fans felt John and Johannes were tossed to the side without much of a care.

After the announcement, presenter Tess Daly said: “Massive congratulations to our wonderful runners-up John and Joannes.”

The beloved duo then stood to the side as Rose and Giovanni gave their speeches. However, many felt they deserved more screen time.

As a result, many Strictly Come Dancing viewers took to social media to voice their frustration.

On Twitter, one said: “Huge congrats to J&J too. It is such a shame they weren’t given another opportunity to speak and be congratulated at the end. Either couple could have won and deserved it!”

“I think it’s such a shame that the runners up just get pushed to one side and not congratulated. And not even a conclusion on Take 2,” said another.

