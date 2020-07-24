The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 24th July 2020
TV

Rochelle Humes hosts This Morning and viewers are split

The regular stand-in host appeared alongside Ore Oduba

By Carena Crawford
Tags: Ore Oduba, Rochelle Humes, This Morning

This Morning was hosted by Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba again today (Friday, July 24) and her appearance left fans divided.

As This Morning continues to shake things up over the summer while the usual presenting line-up of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday, Fridays have so far garnered a mixed reaction.

Regular Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been promoted to Monday to Thursday duties.

Rochelle Humes presents This Morning with Ore Oduba

Ore and Rochelle have hosted the past two Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers stunned by Corrie's Steven Arnold

Rochelle would be lost without autocue.

Meanwhile, Rochelle and Ore have taken the helm the past two Fridays.

Last week viewers weren't impressed with either host, saying they had 'zero chemistry' and they were switching off.

Today it was seemingly Rochelle who came in for the majority of the flack as viewers accused her of talking over everybody and relying on cards and autocue to get through the segments.

Calls for Rochelle and Ore to replace Ruth and Eamonn

Some watching at home feel Rochelle is a breath of fresh air.

There were even calls for her and Ore to take on a bigger role and replace Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the week.

However, some felt Ore was the problem.

Who will present This Morning for the rest of the summer?

Rochelle will return next Friday without Ore (Credit: ITV)

Sadly for those who weren't impressed with Rochelle today, she is back next Friday (July 31), but will be joined by Dermot O'Leary.

Will the change of co-host make a difference to viewer opinion?

Throughout August, Rochelle will host other Friday slots as will Dermot and Alison Hammond.

The exact line-up for each date is yet to be confirmed.

When do Holly and Phil return?

Holly and Phil will be back in September (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers divided over baby named Lucifer

Holly and Phil are set to return in September, despite rumours to the contrary.

After they hosted their final show on Friday, July 10, a montage of their best bits was played alongside a tearful tribute.

Those watching at home felt it was all a bit final and questioned whether Holly and Phil were leaving for good and something else could be going on.

It comes after rumours the pair are set to be replaced after a big shake-up at ITV.

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Ore Oduba Rochelle Humes This Morning

Trending Articles

 Stacey Solomon says emotional goodbye to Joe Swash as he goes on holiday without her
This Morning: Coronation Street star Steven Arnold looks unrecognisable
Baby Lucifer divides This Morning viewers as his father defends name
For the Love of Dogs viewers in tears as woman reveals Staffie Frank has died
Prince Harry deemed a 'liability' as his popularity reaches lowest level in eight years in new poll
Gemma Collins continues to show off weight loss in swimsuit as she relaxes in pool