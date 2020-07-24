Rochelle Humes hosts This Morning and viewers are split

This Morning was hosted by Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba again today (Friday, July 24) and her appearance left fans divided.

As This Morning continues to shake things up over the summer while the usual presenting line-up of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday, Fridays have so far garnered a mixed reaction.

Regular Friday presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been promoted to Monday to Thursday duties.

Rochelle Humes presents This Morning with Ore Oduba

Ore and Rochelle have hosted the past two Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle would be lost without autocue.

Meanwhile, Rochelle and Ore have taken the helm the past two Fridays.

Last week viewers weren't impressed with either host, saying they had 'zero chemistry' and they were switching off.

Today it was seemingly Rochelle who came in for the majority of the flack as viewers accused her of talking over everybody and relying on cards and autocue to get through the segments.

Rochelle is a very poor presenter. She looks as if she’s going to laugh constantly with a smirk on her face even for “serious” things. #thismorning — Vancaillie (@Clasmasterflash) July 24, 2020

Does Rochelle read everything from an idiot card #ThisMorning — APU (@Apuforu) July 24, 2020

Christ this programme is a hard watch today I like Ore but Rochelle is more suited to kids tv 👎🏻 #ThisMorning — Susan Smith (@susansm01933988) July 24, 2020

Rochelle would be lost without autocue. #ThisMorning — ⚡️ᴄʀᴀɪɢ⚡️ (@cb_038) July 24, 2020

Can the new runner please feed Rochelle the words she has to repeat with faux enthusiasm / anger / giggles / interest a bit quicker into her ear please #ThisMorning #malfunctioning #johny5 #woodenandthickasapost — whereismattmcgreevy? (@funnyasfook1) July 24, 2020

Sorry but Rochelle is a terrible presenter it’s all about her and she has to read of a card. Also didn’t even hear David mask website #ThisMorning — Tracy Field (@MancVintage73) July 24, 2020

Rochelle stop talking over everyone!!! #ThisMorning — hollie (@holliebaby17) July 24, 2020

Calls for Rochelle and Ore to replace Ruth and Eamonn

Some watching at home feel Rochelle is a breath of fresh air.

There were even calls for her and Ore to take on a bigger role and replace Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the week.

However, some felt Ore was the problem.

Controversial opinion as much as I love Eammon and Ruth on this morning I prefer Rochelle and Ore #thismorning — Louise (@louisefx96) July 24, 2020

Rochelle and Ore are a great edition to this morning enjoying the show today 😀 @thismorning @RochelleHumes @OreOduba #ThisMorning — Sakina L (@sakina_53) July 24, 2020

#ThisMorning ahh I miss the days or gok and rylan presenting, alison and rylan or literally anyone over this pairing! Rochelle is great but she needs someone else with her. — #jazskinner58361 (@SofaSpectator) July 24, 2020

#ThisMorning Rochelle is lovely but ore is about as charismatic as a wooden chair....... poor phil...this is like torture! — #jazskinner58361 (@SofaSpectator) July 24, 2020

Who will present This Morning for the rest of the summer?

Rochelle will return next Friday without Ore (Credit: ITV)

Sadly for those who weren't impressed with Rochelle today, she is back next Friday (July 31), but will be joined by Dermot O'Leary.

Will the change of co-host make a difference to viewer opinion?

Throughout August, Rochelle will host other Friday slots as will Dermot and Alison Hammond.

The exact line-up for each date is yet to be confirmed.

When do Holly and Phil return?

Holly and Phil will be back in September (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil are set to return in September, despite rumours to the contrary.

After they hosted their final show on Friday, July 10, a montage of their best bits was played alongside a tearful tribute.

Those watching at home felt it was all a bit final and questioned whether Holly and Phil were leaving for good and something else could be going on.

It comes after rumours the pair are set to be replaced after a big shake-up at ITV.

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV

