This Morning viewers divided as Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba replace Eamonn and Ruth

ITV viewers have had to turn off This Morning today as hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take a break from the programme.

The Friday favourites have been presenting the programme all week, while regulars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby enjoy some time off.

Eamonn and Ruth are enjoying a break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba?

Today (Friday, July 17), Eamonn and Ruth have been replaced by presenters Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba.

But it appears a number of those watching don't enjoy the new pair's presenting style. Some on Twitter admitted having to switch over, while others claimed Rochelle and Ore are sending them to sleep.

Ore Oduba and Rochelle Humes are on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

One said on Twitter: "Don't think I can watch these presenting #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "Zero chemistry and just not good at presenting. You're either good at it or not and these are not."

Where's Ruthy and Eamonn?

A third put: "Aaaaaand I'm turning off bye #thismorning."

"Turning off," someone else said. "I can't stand this pair #thismorning."

A fifth demanded, alongside a string of angry emojis: "Where's Ruthy and Eamonn? #ThisMorning."

Not everyone watching enjoyed their presenting style (Credit: ITV)

'Awful' presenting

"Who even is Ore?" another asked. "Flat. Does he have any accredited media qualifications? Or is he an ex-member of a failed pop group too? Rochelle needs someone experienced to carry her with her presenting duties, just awful. #ThisMorning."

"Rochelle will make me so tired," one said.

However, not everyone felt that way. Others praised the Rochelle and Ore, who formerly presented children's show Newsround and won series 14 of Strictly Come Dancing.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Rochelle and Ore presenting #ThisMorning, love to see it."

"Rochelle is a breathe of fresh air," said another appreciatively, adding: "She should be on here full time #ThisMorning."

"#ThisMorning Has Rochelle today," another wrote, alongside a celebratory GIF.

