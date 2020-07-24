Baby Lucifer divides This Morning viewers as his father defends name

This Morning viewers were shocked when a baby called Lucifer appeared on this show today (Friday, July 24).

Dan Sheldon was interviewed with his son about the abuse his family has received over the name choice.

When he and wife Mandy went to register the tot's birth, the registrar advised them against using the name.

Speaking to hosts Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba, Dan revealed what happened when he went to register their month-old son.

Baby Lucifer's name divided This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

Baby Lucifer's dad defends name on This Morning

Why on earth would you name your child Lucifer.

Introducing Dan and baby Lucifer, Rochelle admitted the name did "shock" her and asked why they chose it.

Dan said: "We thought that's a nice, strong name, and it actually means light bringer, the bearer of light. So we just liked the name, it's one we remember and it's not very popular so we chose that."

Ore asked Dan if he was concerned by the religious connotations.

Read more: GMB fans demand return of Piers Morgan

He said: "Lucifer was sent down from heaven – it definitely has connotations to hell.

"It's another name for Satan. But that wasn't a concern for you and your wife?"

Dan insisted it wasn't: "We're not religious ourselves and everyone's entitled to their opinion and their views, so I don't think it should be a problem.

"But obviously everyone's got their views and the councillor was one of them who said some things to us. It should have been a joyous day and it was very hurtful instead."

Dan defended his son's name on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Father reveals prejudice against Baby Lucifer

Rochelle revealed the registrar said their son "would never succeed at life, would never be accepted into schools, no teacher would want to teach him and no employer would ever hire him.

"That is very harsh."

Dan admitted: "We didn't know what to say or what response to give to her.

"We explained to her we understood the meaning of Lucifer and she's entitled to her opinion, but she just carried on and at one point we asked her to leave the room.

After a four month battle to register their son's name, Ore read out a statement from Derbyshire council.

They felt "it was their registrar's duty to ensure the couple knew the name had negative connotations and that their son may encounter issues with the name through his life due to those associations."

Dan wasn't impressed and stressed that at one point the registrar had suggested they call the baby Hitler.

His choice or attention seeking? (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about baby Lucifer?

Baby Lucifer's name sparked a mixed reaction from This Morning viewers.

Some did not approve and suggested the family are just "seeking attention".

He is deluded if he doesn’t think naming his child Lucifer won’t have negative connotations, ones his CHILD will have to live with. Interesting he said he’s not religious but chose a name so heavily associated with religion. Attention seeking much #ThisMorning — Kim (@MissKimb0) July 24, 2020

why on earth would you call your child Lucifer?? poor kid #ThisMorning — dani 🏆 CHAMPIONS!!!! (@_suburbansky) July 24, 2020

Just why though?! There are a zillion other names out there? The poor kid is already receiving negative attention! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ThisMorning — Emma🦩 (@missemmajv) July 24, 2020

#thismorning as if you would call your baby lucifer... Its abuse to saddle the child with that name for life. — c (@char_000001) July 24, 2020

Why on earth would you name your child Lucifer he'll defintely change it when his older any child coming into the world in this day & age will have a hard enough time as it is #ThisMorning — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) July 24, 2020

why in the hell would anyone name their baby lucifer! #thismorning — BornToBeA_Whovian! (@emma1293) July 24, 2020

Did anyone like the baby name Lucifer?

But others thought the name was lovely.

Read more: Tallia Storm blasts Brits buying dogs in lockdown on GMB

They also said it's up to the parents what they call their baby and not anyone else's business.

I don’t like the name but no one can tell you what you can or can’t name your child. Each to their own 👏🏻 — Rhianna 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrsRhiannaRowe) July 24, 2020

The bullying comes from the adults, who teach it to the children. It speaks volumes about how crap an adult is to bully a child because of their name.



IMO Lucifer is a lovely name, as is the shortened Luci or Lucy. Just ask @tomellis17 🥰 — Victoria Evans (@WhovianMummah) July 24, 2020

Lucifer is a lovely name and people should be aware that not everyone shares their religious beliefs. ❤ — Samantha Capes (@SamanthaCapes) July 24, 2020

I love that name x would of told the registrar to keep opinions to herself — diane baker (@dianebaker01) July 24, 2020

This Morning continues week days at 10am on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.