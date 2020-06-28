This Morning insider reveals fears for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield amid big change

A This Morning insider has reportedly expressed concern for the show's presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, amid reports its editor is leaving.

Martin Frizell, who is charge of the ITV daytime show, is said to be leaving.

The pair's on screen chemistry means they are often in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

What does it mean for Phil and Holly?

Holly and Phil have kept the nation entertained together for the past 11 years.

While there is nothing to suggest the pair have any plans to leave, a source close to the show wondered what they will do if Martin departs. That's because the editor, they claimed, is a key player in keeping the mischievous duo in line.

They told the Mail On Sunday: "Phil and Holly actually listen to Martin.

"Who knows what they'd do if he left?"

ED! contacted This Morning for comment.

It comes after Martin was quoted as saying he wants more diversity in ITV's daytime offering.

Holly has worked with Phil on This Morning for 11 years. (Credit: Cover Images)

The ongoing Black Lives Matter movement has forced the entertainment industry to try to put an end to institutionalised racism. Martin said he'd be "looking into" hiring a black host for the show.

Mail Online reported that Martin said in a staff conference call: "There is not a black presenter on any of the programmes today.

"We plan to change that, we [This Morning] are looking into it."

Holly's day off

Holly recently took a day off from This Morning to take the kids back to school.

Davina McCall temporarily replaced her.

Davina McCall joined Phil for a day. (Credit: ITV)

At the start of the programme, Phil told viewers, "Welcome to a new week on This Morning" as he looked at Davina.

Davina said: "Hi, I'm here! Holly's doing something lovely today."

Phil explained: "Holly is taking her children to school today, they're all going back.

"It's a staggered affair so it's quite complicated. I can imagine, quite high emotion so yeah, she's taking her kids to school as she should."

Davina admitted: "I'm very nervous but I'll just follow you."

