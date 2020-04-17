Judge Robert Rinder tells celebrities to 'give money to charity or shut up' during furious rant on This Morning

TV's Judge Robert Rinder has slammed celebrities trying to help everyone in lockdown, insisting on This Morning that they should either give money to charity or "shut up".

In a furious rant on today's (Friday, April 17) episode, the Judge Rinder star chatted with hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford via video link.

Robert Rinder told celebs to 'give money to charity or shut up' on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The trio talked about the efforts of famous people, including members of the Royal Family, to help their followers and fans through the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob heaped praise on "wonderful" Prince William and Kate Middleton, and talented artists for their "marvellous" contributions to keeping people in isolation entertained.

What did he say?

But he had a few choice words for celebrities who "don't have that talent".

He heaped praise on Will and Kate (Credit: ITV)

He said on the programme: "Can I say about the contribution people in the public eye are making. How wonderful it is that Kate and Will are doing that. They're doing precisely what royals should do.

"The celebrities in large brackets that have talent that are choosing to entertain us, that's completely and utterly marvellous.

You think it's a helpful contribution to take selfies.

"[But] if you don't have that talent...

"I simply don't understand why you think it's a helpful contribution to take selfies behind your self-secluded moat. I don't get it at all.

"Give money, quietly and thoughtfully, to charity - much needed charity - at this time. Otherwise, it seems to me, 'Shut up'."

He went on to blast the clip that went viral of celebrities singing John Lennon's Imagine, which he called "grotesque".

He lost his granddad to the disease

Rob also pointed out that some families are living through "the worst" as a result of the deadly COVID-19.

Pappa Harry. Your beautiful wisdom ‘for every painful story there are a thousand reasons to rejoice,’ is my most precious gift. People recover every day & our communities are stronger & more supportive. Bless you for choosing love over despair. RIPpic.twitter.com/r93EIVu6CR pic.twitter.com/fuq3xZnBll — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) April 3, 2020

It follows his emotional interview on This Morning earlier this month, in which he revealed he had lost his beloved grandfather to the bug.

The usually stern TV judge fought back tears as he revealed that his granddad succumbed to coronavirus.

He later took to Twitter to pay tribute to his 'Pappa Harry' and urged everyone to find joy in their days during the lockdown.

