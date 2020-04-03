Judge Rinder urges everyone to find some joy in their day as he mourns death of grandfather from coronavirus

TV's Judge Robert Rinder has urged his social media followers to find some joy in their days as he mourns the death of his grandfather from coronavirus.

During Friday's (April 3) episode of This Morning, the ITV star revealed his granddad died after contracting the flu-like COVID-19.

Robert Rinder urged every to 'find joy in their days' after losing his grandfather to coronavirus (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

And on Twitter shortly after, Robert shared a sweet tribute to his 'Pappa Harry' along with a message for everyone living in isolation.

Beautiful wisdom

Sharing a picture of his grandfather, he wrote: "Pappa Harry. Your beautiful wisdom, 'For every painful story there are a thousand reasons to rejoice', is my most precious gift. People recover every day and our communities are stronger and more supportive. Bless you for choosing love over despair. RIP."

In another tweet, he said: "A generation who understood that we shall triumph over all adversity and that the sun will rise again. I'll be finding 10 reasons to be joyful today. Try, if you can, to do the same."

The tribute had Judge Rinder's fans in tears as they replied with messages of support.

One said: "I give my upmost condolences towards you, Robert, during this sorrowful time. Take care, sir," said one, alongside a string of crying emojis.

Another said simply, with a tearful emoji: "@RobbieRinder warmest condolences."

I'll be finding 10 reasons to be joyful today.

A third said: "My heart is breaking for you, Robert. Sending lots and lots of love to you and your family."

Someone else replied: "I am so very sorry for your loss. I am sure he was so proud of you and everything you have become. His memory and spirit will live on through you. Sincere condolences in this difficult time. My thoughts are with you."

Speaking on This Morning with presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Robert said his grandfather was a man who sought to "see joy in the world".

He survived the Second World War

He said via video link: "My grandfather, 92, passed away two nights ago of this terrible disease. The thing is, he survived the Second World War. He was a man that determined and conspired to see joy in the world.

Robert revealed the death of his granddad on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

"And as much as there is terrible and appalling news out there, we also - as a community, as neighbours, as a country - need to remember that there are thousands of people recovering from this disease every single day."

Last month, Robert spoke about experiencing coronavirus symptoms himself and described it as "appalling".

