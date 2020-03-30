Judge Rinder shuts down claims he was 'in a coma’ after developing coronavirus symptoms

Judge Rinder has hit back at claims he was left in a coma after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The TV star - whose real name is Robert Rinder - revealed on today's This Morning (March 30) that he thinks he had the deadly bug.

Judge Rinder explained that he developed a "terrible temperature" and "appalling cough".

Judge Rinder denied claims he was left in a coma (Credit: ITV)

What else did he say on This Morning?

He said: "I'm just through the other side of it. It's [been] 20 days and I feel well now."

Host Phillip Schofield asked: "So you had it?"

Judge Rinder replied: "I think I did."

Revealing the symptoms, he said: "Terrible temperature and appalling cough.

"Lying with my feet on the ground and my head on the bed in a coma watching the Kardashians. I must have been really ill."

A publication reported the judge was in a coma with the symptoms and he hit back on Twitter.

He wrote: "Eh? Coma?! No I didn’t."

Judge Rinder then joked: "I mean I did watch a lot of Kardashians so it’s possible I slipped into one."

It comes after the government confirmed that the whole of the UK is now on "emergency footing" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Rinder said he developed a "terrible temperature" and "appalling cough" (Credit: ITV)

The Housing Secretary said the move was an "unprecedented step" at Downing Street on Sunday, March 29.

What did he say?

In addition, Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick said: "Each centre is led by gold commanders.

"We are bringing together senior members of the emergency services... to lead communities through this challenging period.

"They will be using their expertise, judgement and leadership to ensure a comprehensive, co-ordinated and consistent response across the country."

