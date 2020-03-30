Judge Rinder reveals ‘appalling’ coronavirus symptoms on This Morning

Judge Rinder has revealed he thinks he had the coronavirus.

The TV star - whose real name is Robert Rinder - appeared on Monday's This Morning (March 30) to offer law advice to viewers.

The judge said he experienced coronavirus symptoms, however, didn't pay for a coronavirus test.

He said he refused to pay for a test because "frontline NHS staff can't get them".

What did he say on This Morning?

He said: "We are in frightening and challenging times but the good news is that the law does have some answers.

"Whether you're moving home or perhaps you had a wedding or you've got concerns about your future, I am here to help."

I'm just through the other side of it.

He continued: "I'm just through the other side of it. It's [been] 20 days and I feel well now."

Host Phillip Schofield asked: "So you had it?"

Judge Rinder replied: "I think I did.

"But because frontline NHS staff can't get tests, I refused to pay for one but I'm sure I'm fine."

Revealing the symptoms, the star said: "Terrible temperature and appalling cough.

"Lying with my feet on the ground and my head on the bed watching the Kardashians. I must have been really ill."

It comes after the government confirmed that the whole of the UK is now on "emergency footing" in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Housing Secretary said the move was an "unprecedented step" at Downing Street on Sunday, March 29.

What did he say?

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick said: "Each centre is led by gold commanders.

"We are bringing together senior members of the emergency services... to lead communities through this challenging period.

"They will be using their expertise, judgement and leadership to ensure a comprehensive, co-ordinated and consistent response across the country."

In addition, he said one of the main issues the groups will address is the provision of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

As of Sunday evening, the UK's death toll in the coronavirus outbreak stood at 1,228.

