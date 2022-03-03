Piers Morgan under fire on Twitter from Denise Welch over his swipe at ITV

Piers Morgan has come under fire from Denise Welch on Twitter.

The Loose Women star seemed a little taken aback by Piers’ take on the new picture of the gorgeous ITV ladies, released to celebrate International Women’s Day.

To mark the day, the ladies got together for a glamorous shoot wearing different shades of pink, red and orange.

But Piers – who quit ITV after a row with Alex Beresford – clearly took issue with the snap.

What did Piers Morgan post on Twitter?

Piers just couldn’t resist a cheeky swipe when the picture was released.

He said: “As we approach #internationalwomensday, great to see ITV’s female talent all dressing up in pink and proudly identifying as women.

“Of course, had I suggested they do this, the wokies would have branded me a sexist gender-stereotype-promoting transphobic patronising monster.”

How did the public react?

By pretty much by calling the ex-GMB host “bitter”.

One of his followers declared: “Still bitter about the ITV thing after all this time.”

Another wrote: “What a pathetic and bitter response.”

So what did Denise Welch say about Piers Morgan?

Denise was one of the ladies in the ITV International Women’s Day picture.

Piers Morgan is an embarrassing attention beggar.

After reading the articles about Piers’ reaction to it, she had one of her own.

Sharing a story, Denise had her say.

And it seems his response sent the Loose Women panellist straight to sleep, because she shared the headline alongside numerous sleeping emojis!

How did her followers on Twitter react?

They seemed to agree with Denise that his “chirping on” was getting a tad boring now.

“God is he still chirping on?” said one in response to Denise’s tweet.

“He just likes the sound of his own voice,” declared another.

“Piers Morgan is an embarrassing attention beggar,” another Twitter fan of Denise’s concluded.

