Piers Morgan slammed on twitter by denise welch
TV

Piers Morgan under fire on Twitter from Denise Welch over his swipe at ITV

His 'chirping on' is sending the Loose Women star to sleep

By Nancy Brown

Piers Morgan has come under fire from Denise Welch on Twitter.

The Loose Women star seemed a little taken aback by Piers’ take on the new picture of the gorgeous ITV ladies, released to celebrate International Women’s Day.

To mark the day, the ladies got together for a glamorous shoot wearing different shades of pink, red and orange.

But Piers – who quit ITV after a row with Alex Beresford – clearly took issue with the snap.

Piers Morgan slammed on twitter by denise welch
Denise Welch appeared tired of Piers’ antics (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan post on Twitter?

Piers just couldn’t resist a cheeky swipe when the picture was released.

He said: “As we approach #internationalwomensday, great to see ITV’s female talent all dressing up in pink and proudly identifying as women.

Read more: ITV issues statement about Stacey Solomon’s future on Loose Women

“Of course, had I suggested they do this, the wokies would have branded me a sexist gender-stereotype-promoting transphobic patronising monster.”

How did the public react?

By pretty much by calling the ex-GMB host “bitter”.

One of his followers declared: “Still bitter about the ITV thing after all this time.”

Another wrote: “What a pathetic and bitter response.”

So what did Denise Welch say about Piers Morgan?

Denise was one of the ladies in the ITV International Women’s Day picture.

Piers Morgan is an embarrassing attention beggar.

After reading the articles about Piers’ reaction to it, she had one of her own.

Sharing a story, Denise had her say.

Read more: Denise Welch slams drag complaints on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

And it seems his response sent the Loose Women panellist straight to sleep, because she shared the headline alongside numerous sleeping emojis!

Piers Morgan slammed on twitter by denise welch
Piers Morgan laid into his old employers on Twitter (Credit: Splash News)

How did her followers on Twitter react?

They seemed to agree with Denise that his “chirping on” was getting a tad boring now.

“God is he still chirping on?” said one in response to Denise’s tweet.

“He just likes the sound of his own voice,” declared another.

“Piers Morgan is an embarrassing attention beggar,” another Twitter fan of Denise’s concluded.

What do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

paul o'grady on for the love of dogs
Paul O’Grady fans gutted as he announces ‘sad’ For the Love of Dogs news
Dragons' Den Floreat wine
Dragons’ Den episode nine: Where can I buy low-calorie sparkling botanic wine Floreat?
kate garraway husband derek draper the one show
Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking confession about Derek
The Chase contestant Margot
The Chase viewers vow to ‘start petition’ after contestant’s plea
Hannah Ingram-Moore on this morning
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah hit with backlash over This Morning interview
Davina McCall announces death of dad
Davina McCall’s dad dies: Star left with ‘enormous hole in her life’