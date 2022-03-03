Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is set to return following maternity leave, the ITV show confirmed today (March 3).

The much-loved panellist welcomed her baby daughter Rose with fiancé Joe Swash in October last year.

Following some time away, Stacey will make her big comeback on the show tomorrow.

Loose Women confirmed Stacey Solomon’s return to the programme today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women confirm Stacey Solomon’s return today

Jane Moore made the announcement on an advert for the ITV programme.

The trailer, which featured various clips of Stacey on the panel, was played during an advertisement break.

Meanwhile, Kaye Adams also confirmed Stacey’s return as she hosted the show this afternoon.

It’s an extra-special Loose Women show because Stacey is back.

Kaye appeared on the panel alongside Gloria Hunniford, Linda Robson and Carol McGiffin.

Teasing the upcoming episode, she said: “It’s an extra-special show because Stacey is back!

“We can’t wait to see her.”

Stacey headed on maternity leave last year (Credit: ITV)

Stacey marked her final appearance before welcoming baby Rose in August last year.

Before heading on maternity leave, the team threw her a baby shower complete with afternoon tea and presents.

The pregnant star was given an inflatable rubber ring by her fellow panellists.

ITV fans concerned over Stacey

Meanwhile, it comes after Stacey was missing from a recent ITV photoshoot.

To mark International Women’s Day, all of ITV Daytime’s female presenters united for a snap together.

However, Stacey, Judi Love and Carol McGiffin were not in the picture.

Fans were left concerned over Stacey’s absence, with one saying: “Why no Stacey?”

Another added: “Where is Stacey Solomon though, is she okay?”

But it didn’t take long for ITV to provide a perfectly reasonable explanation.

A spokesperson told ED!: “Stacey was on maternity leave, Judi had other filming commitments and Carol had a pre-booked vacation when filming for the promo took place.”

