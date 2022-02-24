Denise Welch slams Saturday Night Takeaway complaints over Ant and Dec in drag

Loose Women star Denise Welch has come out in defence of Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Takeaway saw the duo dress up in drag and do a performance.

Drag Race stars Michelle Visage and RuPaul couldn’t get enough as Ant & Dec strutted across the stage in heels.

The majority of viewers loved the tribute act, however, a small minority rushed to complain to Ofcom.

Some viewers claimed that the duo’s “woman face” was insulting, with the show getting 59 complaints in total.

At the time some rushed to Twitter, with one saying: “This is totally inappropriate for a family entertainment show #SaturdayNightTakeaway #AntandDec.”

Another added: “Why is it ‘wonderful’ to bring sexist caricatures of women into mainstream family TV?”

As a result, the Loose Women panel discussed the viewer complaints on Thursday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Denise Welch defends Ant & Dec on Loose Women

While everyone on the panel sided with Ant & Dec, it was Denise who came out guns blazing.

“Why don’t we just now in this world now, let’s cancel fun 100 per cent,” raged Denise.

Denise Welch said we may as well ‘cancel fun’ (Credit: ITV)

“Let’s take everything that’s fun out of our lives. And then we’re done with it and we don’t have to discuss it anymore because that is the way that it’s going!”

Let’s take everything that’s fun out of our lives.

She continued: “That to me was a wonderful celebration. It was also saying be who you want to be. I went to the theatre last night, an LGBTQ production called Butter, I’m A Cheerleader, it was fantastic.”

“There was drag, it’s a comedy about a gay conversion centre but what it’s basically saying is be who you want to be,” she added. “And don’t give a you-know-what about what anybody else says.”

