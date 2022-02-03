Loose Women star Denise Welch had some exciting news to share with her fellow panellists, and the viewers at home, today (Thursday, February 3).

The 63-year-old revealed that she has recently become a “grandma”! However, not all is as it seems…

Denise’s news on Loose Women

Denise had an announcement to make on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

The star left her fellow Loose Women, and viewers, momentarily stunned today with some exciting personal news.

Charlene White kicked off the conversation about Denise’s new family member today.

“Denise, I’d like to talk about your exciting news because you became a grandmother,” she said.

“I did!” Denise confirmed. “As you all know I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m desperate, desperate for a grandchild.”

She then looked down the camera and called her three sons out: “Matt, Louis, Lewis…”, drawing laughter from her fellow panellists.

What did Denise say next on Loose Women?

Denise revealed more on the show (Credit: ITV)

Denise continued explaining her story to her fellow Loose Women.

“Anyway, Matty and Twigs, his girlfriend, have got a little dog,” she revealed.

“It’s like, ‘are you a child person? Are you a dog person?’ I like some children, I like some dogs,” she said.

She then revealed that she had met her new “gran-dog” yesterday – a little Brussels Griffon called BamBam.

“He is the oddest little looking thing,” she said, before comparing him to a Gremlin from the aptly titled, Gremlins movie.

“This little dog, I just don’t know. I don’t know whether I did feel a pull because it’s Matty’s dog!” she said.

What else was said?

Charlene didn’t wait long before poking fun at her fellow Loose Women panellist.

“I saw it on your socials like, ‘I just met my grand-dog’, and I was like, ‘Oh Denise, that’s just not a thing!’ Having a grand-dog is not a thing!” she laughed. However, Denise was quick to argue back.

“Oh my God I’m a fairy dog-mother, of course it’s a thing!” Denise said. She then said that though she now has a “grand-dog” to call her own, she’s still “desperate” for a grandkid. “It’s not going to replace having a grandchild,” she said.

Denise took to Instagram yesterday to share her exciting news too. The 63-year-old posted a picture of herself and BamBam for her 354k followers to see.

“Just met my granddog BamBam for the first time,” she captioned the sweet snap.

“Awwww what a cutie,” one of her followers said. “I have literally found a dog I love,” another said.

