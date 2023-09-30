Controversial talk host Piers Morgan has revealed he turned down a BBC One show because bosses “couldn’t afford him.”

Piers was offered Strictly Come Dancing last year

The TalkTV presenter was wanted for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 series, which was eventually won by wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.

Piers, 58, told The Sun that “Strictly asked me last year. There wasn’t enough money.”

He continued: “If you want me to humiliate myself on a dance floor, I was offered $150,000 by Dancing With The Stars in America when I was doing America’s Got Talent.”

“And I said, ‘Come back to me if it’s $ 1.2 million’. They haven’t come back yet,” he said.

He was then asked whether he would reconsider the offer, and with a grin, he said: “I don’t want to put the other contestants under that kind of pressure. Look at this natural dancing torso.”

Piers was a judge on America’s Got Talent for six series, hosting alongside stars including the late Jerry Springer and Sharon Osbourne.

Ant and Dec want him on I’m A Celeb

It seems BBC bosses are not the only ones who want the presence of Piers to grace their shows, as Ant and Dec have said he would be their “dream campmate” for I’m A Celebrity.

But Piers snubbed the offer and said: “On balance, I’d rather eat my own testicles.”

Recently, Piers called Laurence Fox a “disgusting piece of misogynist trash” over his on-air remarks about journalist Ava Evans. Piers then backed Ava calling her a “delightful person” and a “very talented journalist”.

What did Laurence Fox say?

Laurence, 45, was suspended by GB News after he made derogatory comments about Ava, a political correspondent.

“We’re past the watershed so I can say this… show me a single, self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman… ever… ever,” Fox said in his vile rant.

Laurence then added: “We need powerful, strong amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sort of feminists 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to (BLEEP) that?”

