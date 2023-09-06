Piers Morgan takes fresh swipe at ITV following boos from NTAs crowd: ‘I don’t want to intrude into private grief’

Controversial talk show host Piers Morgan has made a dig at his former ITV employees.

The TalkTV presenter, who is never afraid to say what he thinks, took a playful swipe at his former show, Good Morning Britain. He also took yet another jibe at his arch nemesis, Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan has hit out at both ITV and Meghan Markle in fresh rant after NTAs (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Scathing comments

Piers infamously left Good Morning Britain in 2021. On the show, he managed to pull in an average of around 1.1 million viewers. This came after he locked horns with Alex Bereford over some scathing comments Piers made about Meghan Markle – who he issued with a tongue in cheek thanks to last night for ‘getting him out’ of ITV.

Speaking about his show being nominated for an award and not GMB, Piers took a swipe.

“Obviously I don’t want to intrude into private grief but it feels good. It’s great to see a new show like ours, only 16 months old, that has got a nomination at the National TelevisionAwards for our interviews which we think we do better than anyone else,” he told The Sun about his nomination.

“Thank you, Meghan [Markle] once again – for getting me out of ITV and for getting me the nomination. I am very grateful,” he mockingly added.

His comments came after a turbulent year for the broadcaster.

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were accused of jumping the queue to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she was lying in state. Phillip was shortly after wracked by another scandal. He admitted to engaging in an affair with a younger member of staff – resulting in his resignation from the show.

Braving public transport

Piers, 58, was spotted looking uncomfortable by members of the public as he travelled on a crowded tube to the NTAs at the o2 arena last night. Wearing a black tuxedo and tie while clutching a bottle of water, he Instagrammed himself pulling a distressed face with the caption: “On way to the @officialntas – first time on the tube in 30+ years. Hasn’t got any cooler has it…”

Mirroring his ‘marmite’ appeal, Piers received a mixed bag of jeers and applause at the NTAs which prompting the evening’s host, The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett, to quip: “Hey, everyone, say what you like about Piers Morgan..”

A disappointing evening

Although he told the Press Association that he didn’t “have any competition”, the former Britain’s Got Talent judge missed out on the best TV interview gong. It instead went to Graham Norton. Piers left the event early, but not before tweeting one final blistering remark about his evening.

He said: “Got the Tube in searing heat. Got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… got beaten by Graham bloody Norton. And now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here. Thanks for a great night ⁦@OfficialNTAs.”

