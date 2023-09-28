All the stars slamming Laurence Fox after vile rant against female journalist

Laurence Fox’s rant against a female journalist has seen him suspended from his position on GB News, as well as celebs turn on him…again.

Here are some of the stars who’ve hit out at the 45-year-old since his rant earlier this week.

Fox’s comments came on GB News (Credit: GB News)

What did Laurence Fox say?

During an appearance on GB News, Laurence and Dan Wootton were discussing the political journalist, Ava Evans.

“We’re past the watershed so I can say this… show me a single, self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman… ever… ever,” Fox said in his vile rant.

“That little woman has been fed… spoon-fed oppression day after day after day, starting with the lie about the gender pay gap,” he then said.

“She’s sat there, and I’m going like if I met you at a bar and that was like sentence three, chances of me just walking away are just huge,” he then continued.

“We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to [bleep] that?” he then added.

He has since been suspended from GB News – and it seems as though most of Twitter has hit out at him.

Laurence Fox has been slammed (credit: CoverImages.com)

Who has hit out at Laurence Fox since his comments?

In the wake of his comments, Laurence has been slammed left, right, and centre from Twitter. Some celebrities have even taken aim at the actor-turned-politician.

Piers Morgan was amongst some of the celebrities who hit out at Laurence this week. Taking to Twitter, Piers wrote: “Ava is a very talented journalist and delightful person. Fox is a disgusting piece of misogynist trash.”

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also spoken out against Fox’s comments.

“You can’t allow people to appear on air and talk about women in the way that Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton are doing. These people have got to be kept out of air…I’m not in favour of censorship, but you cannot have this fall in standards and allow it to continue,” he said.

Sharon Osbourne also hit out at Fox. “It’s just foul. Why take it [the tone] down? He’s meant to be something of a politician. And his vocabulary is this big if he has to take it down to ‘nobody wants to [bleep] her. I mean, it’s disgraceful. It’s belittling. It’s not true, she’s a gorgeous-looking woman,” she said on TalkTV.

Piers has hit out at Fox (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Carol Vorderman and more lash out

More celebrities have hit out since. Gary Lineker, star of Match of the Day, branded Laurence Fox’s comments “revolting” in a short tweet earlier this week.

Carol Vorderman, meanwhile, threw her support behind Ava. “Please know that ALL decent people are on your side. We’re grateful for your voice. Do not let them bully you. I know only too well how difficult that can be. But we ARE winning. All of us together,” she tweeted Ava.

Even Fox’s own GB News co-stars have hit out at him. “Sorry @LozzaFox I defend free speech but you’re bang out of order. Women don’t exist just to be men’s playthings,” Julia Hartley-Brewer said in a tweet.

GB News’ Mark Dolan said: “But the comments made by Laurence in my view were sexist, misogynistic and have been condemned across the political spectrum from the left and the right and even the liberal democrats.”

Ava herself has since spoken out. “The whole thing is making me feel quite itchy and gross,” she said on the JOE.co.uk podcast.

“It’s like an antiquated practice of not being able to properly challenge a woman on her words and so just going for her level of attractiveness or her ‘[bleep]ability’,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Laurence’s reps for comment on Ava’s response.

