All the celebs who’ve challenged Laurence Fox’s Pride flag-torching lunacy

Laurence Fox has caused an uproar after he burned LGBTQ+ bunting in a disgusting stunt on Twitter during Pride Month.

The actor-turned-political activist posted the homophobic and transphobic video online on Sunday (June 18).

And Laurence, who shares two kids with former wife Billie Piper, soon sparked disgust and mocking in equal measure.

Laurence Fox horrifies Twitter users with video

Laurence took to Twitter to share a video of the act, where he described the flags as “child mutilation bunting”. He then drenched the Pride flags in lighter fluid before setting them alight and saying “goodbye” as he went along the row of flags. But the stunt didn’t seem to go as he had hoped, as the flags failed to burn with the flames going out on their own.

In the video, he said: “The most holy month of child mutilation. This is what I think of your disgusting, vile, child sacrificial flag. Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye Pride, which isn’t Pride. It’s just a celebration of the mutilation of children. And you can shove it.”

Celebs hit out at Laurence Fox

People were quick to share their outrage and disgust over Laurence’s homophobic video – including an array of celebrities.

The Chase legend Paul Sinha, who is openly gay, fumed at Laurence and slammed his colleagues for working with him. He tweeted: “As Laurence Fox films himself burning Pride flags, I remind myself of my friends who think he’s interesting, colleagues who have happily worked with him, mainstream media outlets who have enabled him, and the sheer vapidity of the ‘well he’s entitled to an opinion” brigade.’

“He is entitled to his opinion. I’m entitled to my opinion that the listed people should be ashamed. I wish that garden was uphill, would have made joke writing very easy.”

What else did celebs say about Laurence?

GMB host Richard Bacon told Laurence he “needs help” after sharing the video.

He tweeted: “You’re saying that if you celebrate being gay under the Pride banner then there’s a direct line between that and ‘child mutilation’. You’re a dad of two. For most of human history, it’s been hard to be gay. (In many places still is). You’re making it hard again. You need help.”

Paul hit out at Laurence’s video (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s childish and pathetic’

TV doctor Dr Pam Spur also hit out at the disgraced actor and said: “Laurence Fox burning Pride flags gives gender-critical people a bad name! It’s childish and pathetic – unfit behaviour for anyone wanting political office. AND PLEASE LEAVE Billie Piper out of his antics. That poor woman has suffered enough.”

While EastEnders legend Kacey Ainsworth replied to Paul’s tweet. The Little Mo star said: “I think the very best you can ever say about him is just.. He’s entitled. He’s a lot of other things too but I don’t want to give him airspace.”

