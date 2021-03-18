Piers Morgan may be used to grilling politicians on GMB, but Judge Rinder claims he will be even tougher than the former host.

Lawyer and TV star Rob, 42, is currently a favourite to appear alongside Susanna Reid on the ITV programme.

It comes after Piers stormed off the show last week, following a debate with Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle.

Judge Rinder is a favourite to replace Piers Morgan on GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Judge Rinder say?

Now, Rob says he is willing to give Piers, 55, a run for his money.

Speaking to The Sun, the TV star shared: “I think that Piers has been on that show for a few years, I think the politicians and people that whinge about the world that come on that programme to be cross-examined will consider Piers Morgan to be a birthday present.

“If I was on it, that’s all I’m saying, no other comment.”

I think the politicians will consider Piers Morgan to be a birthday present.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest the star may be in with a chance due to his close friendship with Susanna.

An insider told the publication: “The dynamic between the two presenters would be instant because they have been good friends for years.

“Though he is often associated with light-entertainment shows, Rob is a no-nonsense lawyer who has the intellectual gravity to tackle any subject.”

Piers quit GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

Who is a favourite to replace Piers Morgan on GMB?

Meanwhile, there’s a whole host of other stars in the frame.

While Ben Shephard was an early favourite with bookies, Adil Ray could be in with a chance.

Furthermore, reports suggest Victoria Derbyshire may get the job.

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back at Ofcom complaints and says ‘majority of Brits back me’

The Sun claims: “ITV producers have been looking for the right platform for Victoria for a while.

“They think she is a real talent and one of the few opinionated TV journalists who could be a real powerhouse addition to GMB.”

And Richard Madeley recently put his money on Ranvir Singh.

Judge Rinder has previously appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

In his column for The Spectator, Richard said: “My money’s on an all-woman lineup, with a nod to diversity.

“Ranvir Singh made an impressive pairing with Susanna Reid the morning after Piers stormed off the set.”

Read more: ‘ITV needs to revamp GMB following exit of Piers Morgan – bring in Eamonn and Ruth!’

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (March 17), it emerged that Piers’ rants about Meghan had attracted 57,121 Ofcom complaints.

According to the regulator, the figures were the highest they had ever seen.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.