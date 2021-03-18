Ex GMB host Piers Morgan has thanked Richard Madeley after the TV presenter praised him following his exit from daytime TV.

Last week, Piers sensationally stepped down from Good Morning Britain in the wake of an on-air clash with weatherman Alex Beresford.

The pair butted heads over Piers’ criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, causing Piers to storm off. Later, ITV confirmed he was leaving the programme.

Richard Madeley praised his pal Piers Morgan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Richard Madeley said about Piers Morgan and GMB?

Now, Richard Madeley has shared praise for Piers – and revealed who his money is on to replace him.

In his column for The Spectator, former GMTV host Richard argued there’s “another side” to Piers and argued he has a “large heart”.

To prove his point, he shared a story about the former newspaper editor.

He wrote: “Piers Morgan may have been the UK equivalent of a TV shock-jock, but there’s another side to him. I’ve known Piers for more than 30 years — we went to the same journalism college — and he has a large heart.”

Richard recalled a time when Piers was kind to him and wife Judy Finnigan (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Piers’ kind gesture for Richard and Judy

Richard explained how, years ago, he was on holiday with wife Judy Finnigan and their children when a photographer took photos of them by a swimming pool.

I’ve known Piers for more than 30 years… and he has a large heart.

The TV star revealed how Piers called him to say he had bought the images, and asked for Richard and Judy to instead do some posed photos for his newspaper.

Richard said he didn’t want to, so Piers chucked the pictures in the bin anyway and assured the couple the images would “never see the light of day”. He also told them “enjoy the rest of your holiday”.

Piers shared the article for his followers on Twitter and offered his gratitude.

Former GMTV host Richard Madeley thinks GMB will have an all-woman lineup (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Richard’s thoughts on ‘all-woman lineup’

Elsewhere in his column, Richard addressed the fact he had become bookies’ favourite to replace Piers on GMB.

Richard joked it was the “kiss of death” as the favourite “never won”.

But he did reveal who he thought would replace Piers, putting his money on Ranvir Singh to lead a new all-female panel.

He wrote: “My money’s on an all-woman lineup, with a nod to diversity. Ranvir Singh, riding high since her terrific outing on Strictly, made an impressive pairing with Susanna Reid the morning after Piers stormed off the set.”

