In the latest on Piers Morgan and his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Ofcom revealed that his outburst over Meghan Markle was the most complained-about TV moment ever.

And Piers has now responded, dismissing the reports and claiming the majority of people are on his side.

Piers Morgan latest: Ex GMB host claps back at Ofcom complaints

Taking to Twitter to respond to the news that his ranting set a new record for Ofcom complaints, Piers stood his ground and said he has more supporters than critics.

The media watchdog confirmed that more than 57,000 people had complained about Piers.

Responding to a report about the complaints, Piers tweeted: “Only 57,000? I’ve had more people than that come up and congratulate me in the street for what I said.

“The vast majority of Britons are right behind me.”

What did Piers’ fans say?

A number of Piers’ fans shared supportive messages in the replies.

One said: “Spot on. I’m behind you Piers. One of the last few who speaks his mind and doesn’t pander for snowflakes.”

Another wrote: “I’m behind you too, people thinking they can do what they please but it’s not okay for someone else to speak freely? Says it all.”

A third wrote: “Think complaining is unfair to you. As for that weatherman Alex. He makes my blood boil.”

Some brand Piers ‘clueless’

However, not everyone agreed with him.

One tweeted back: “I’m not. Not on this, Piers. I admit to grudgingly agreeing to your way of holding the government to account over COVID-19, but your comments about Meghan have damaging and far-reaching implications.”

A second said: “How can you be so right in some cases and so clueless and insensitive in others?”

Piers Morgan latest: Record Ofcom complaints

On Wednesday (March 17), it emerged that Piers’ rants about Meghan Markle had attracted 57,121 Ofcom complaints.

The regulator said the figure was the highest it had ever seen. The Celebrity Big Brother episode where Jade Goody rowed with Shilpa Shetty was the previous record holder, with 44,500 complaints.

An Ofcom spokesperson said, as reported by Sky News: “We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began.”

During his last episode, Piers Morgan clashed with Alex Beresford. The weather expert criticised Piers for expressing doubt over the claims Meghan Markle made in her Oprah Winfrey interview, prompting Piers to storm out of the studio.

Later that same day, ITV confirmed Piers would not be back presenting the programme.

