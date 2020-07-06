Piers Morgan issues update on Kate Garraway and husband Derek on GMB

Monday morning's episode of GMB included a statement from representatives of presenter Kate Garraway regarding her husband Derek Draper.

Derek is still fighting for his life in hospital following his battle with coronavirus.

And on today's (July 6) GMB, Piers Morgan said he thought it was "premature" for anyone to suggest that Derek was in any way "out of the woods" yet.

Piers Morgan addressed reports about Derek Draper's health on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about Kate Garraway and her husband Derek?

He said on the programme: "A few papers doing a lot of coverage today on our colleague and friend Kate Garraway and the situation involving her husband Derek. It's probably not quite as positive a story as the papers, perhaps, believe.

Read more: Myles Stephenson ‘heartbroken’ for Kate Garraway as he reveals her touching request

"And so we've got just a little clarification from Kate's representatives saying: 'These headlines have a level of optimism that may not be justified. We hope, as does Kate, that there will be more evidence of a recovery. But it will be a very slow and uncertain path.

"We'll hear more from Kate when she joins us later in the week. We're going to talk to Kate, I think, on Wednesday, before we go off for the summer and she'll have something to say about this.

It will be a very slow and uncertain path.

"I think it's certainly premature at the moment to think that Derek is in any way out of the woods on this, sadly. He remains in a very serious and critical condition."

Kate Garraway's rep issued a statemement (Credit: ITV)

It follows an update from Kate herself over the weekend and said Derek had "opened his eyes".

The Good Morning Britain presenter's other half has been in an induced coma since March, but Kate told Hello! that he has emerged into a more conscious state.

She revealed: "I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: 'Good morning, Derek,' he sometimes opens his eyes."

The TV host also told how she is planning her return to work.

When will Kate Garraway be back on GMB?

"The doctors have been urging me not to put my life on pause," she said.

When will Kate Garraway be back on GMB? (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Myleene Klass gives an update on her friend Kate Garraway

"They've told me that I need to go back to work and create a routine in our lives again.

"The children and Derek are all I've thought about and they're the most important people in my life, but I must create structure and normality for the children, to clean the bath, put the plates in the dishwasher, and tidy the house.

"I also need to get back to work so that I can provide for the children and we can do things together, to make them feel that the light hasn't gone out of their lives, that there's hope for the future."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.