Myles Stephenson ‘heartbroken’ for Kate Garraway as he reveals her touching request

Myles Stephenson has admitted his "heart breaks" for friend Kate Garraway as her husband remains in hospital.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The presenter recently said Derek is now free of the killer virus, however, it has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he would recover.

Myles Stephenson said Kate Garraway asked him to be like a "big brother" to her kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Myles has been in contact with Kate and her and Derek's two children and she made a sweet request.

What was Kate's request?

Myles told The Sun: "It breaks my heart. I have such a close relationship with them all - including Derek.

"Kate knows I am there for her at the drop of a dime - for her and the kids - anything she needs.

Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She has taken me up on the offer a few times, but I don't really want to say what she's asked of. It's just about looking out for the kids and being a big brother to them."

Back in March, PR man Derek was admitted to ICU in a London hospital.

He was later put into an induced coma in a bid to help him fight the disease.

Kate's Father's Day tribute

Last month, Kate updated fans on his condition in a Father's Day message.

She said: "Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now.

"BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may.

Kate and Myles have been close since doing I'm A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

"Hope - because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him.

Kate knows I am there for her at the drop of a dime.

"And, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover."

She concluded: "This ghastly time has affected us all and life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good."

