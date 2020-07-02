Myleene Klass gives an update on her friend Kate Garraway

Myleene Klass has given a touching update on her friend Kate Garraway.

Myleene has taken over Kate's radio job.

That's so she can spend more time by husband Derek Draper's side.

He is recovering from intensive care after he battled coronavirus.

Kate Garraway usually presents on Smooth Radio but Myleene Klass has stepped in (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Kate Garraway sends a rare social media message as husband Derek Draper remains ill

Although Derek has recovered from the virus itself, he has other health complications.

They include a hole in his heart, diabetes and still being on kidney dialysis.

Always in touch

But while Kate may be away from her Smooth Radio role, her replacement has not forgotten her.

While standing in for Kate, Myleene told The Express the Good Morning Britain presenter is always on her mind.

Kate and Derek are 'living in hope' for his full recovery (Credit: Splash News)

"There's not a day I don't sit in Kate's chair and think about what she must be going through," Myleene said.

"I'm always in touch making sure she is ok.... It's very, very sobering at the same time.

"Because I can sit with my family at the dinner table but not everyone can. That's a constant reminder."

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing bosses 'trying to sign Myleene Klass'

Living in hope

Piers Morgan told GMB viewers this week that Kate is 'living in hope' for Derek's full recovery.

He was hospitalised back in March.

Last month, Kate paid a heartbreaking tribute to her "wonderful" husband Derek on Father's Day - promising that she will never give up on him.

Kate posted a picture of Derek alongside his dad Ken and her father Gordon.

Father's Day

Derek and the 53-year-old TV star are parents to two children - 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 10-year-old son William, who they call Billy.

In a touching message, Kate explained that she was feeling "overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead" but said she was focused on her family being able to "pull together".

She apologised for not posting much as she struggles to deal with the situation.

What do you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.