Myleene Klass gives an update on her friend Kate Garraway

Myleene Klass has given a touching update on her friend Kate Garraway.
Myleene has taken over Kate's radio job.
That's so she can spend more time by husband Derek Draper's side.
He is recovering from intensive care after he battled coronavirus.
Although Derek has recovered from the virus itself, he has other health complications.
They include a hole in his heart, diabetes and still being on kidney dialysis.
Always in touch
But while Kate may be away from her Smooth Radio role, her replacement has not forgotten her.
While standing in for Kate, Myleene told The Express the Good Morning Britain presenter is always on her mind.
"There's not a day I don't sit in Kate's chair and think about what she must be going through," Myleene said.
"I'm always in touch making sure she is ok.... It's very, very sobering at the same time.
"Because I can sit with my family at the dinner table but not everyone can. That's a constant reminder."
Living in hope
Piers Morgan told GMB viewers this week that Kate is 'living in hope' for Derek's full recovery.
He was hospitalised back in March.
Last month, Kate paid a heartbreaking tribute to her "wonderful" husband Derek on Father's Day - promising that she will never give up on him.
Kate posted a picture of Derek alongside his dad Ken and her father Gordon.
Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ - thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there - no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another - this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world - let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday
Father's Day
Derek and the 53-year-old TV star are parents to two children - 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 10-year-old son William, who they call Billy.
In a touching message, Kate explained that she was feeling "overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead" but said she was focused on her family being able to "pull together".
She apologised for not posting much as she struggles to deal with the situation.
