Kate Garraway sends a rare social media message as husband Derek remains ill

Kate Garraway has been quiet on social media since husband Derek Draper was hospitalised in March.

He is fighting coronavirus, and she says she is 'living in hope' that he makes a full recovery.

But, ever thoughtful, she broke that silence to send a message of congratulations to a friend who has a new baby.

Kate Garraway is hoping that husband Derek Draper will recover (Credit: Splash News)

Message of support

While Kate is dealing with this personal struggle, she still found time to send a message to her friend.

Sky's Sarah-Jane Mee has just given birth.

So Kate send her a message on Instagram congratulating her on the happy news.

"Wonderful – so pleased for you," she shared - and she was one of the first to do so.

Kate's GMB co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins also chipped in: "Fabulous news big congratulations!!"

Sky's Beth Rigby added: "Congratulations. Wonderful news."

Never give up

Piers Morgan spoke out on Good Morning Britain earlier this week about Kate's plight.

Speaking to a nurse who had recovered from COVID-19, he said: "We have one of our own, Kate Garraway, whose husband is in this terrible position.

Piers spoke of Kate and Derek's 'terrible position' (Credit: ITV)

"We wish them, as always, all the very best, but they’re living in hope."

Derek has reportedly beaten the bug, but remains in a coma with many additional health symptoms.

He has a hole in his heart, requires dialysis and has diabetes.

Last month, Kate paid a heartbreaking tribute to her "wonderful" husband Derek on Father's Day - promising that she will never give up on him.

