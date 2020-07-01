Kate Garraway sends a rare social media message as husband Derek remains ill

Kate Garraway has been quiet on social media since husband Derek Draper was hospitalised in March.
He is fighting coronavirus, and she says she is 'living in hope' that he makes a full recovery.
But, ever thoughtful, she broke that silence to send a message of congratulations to a friend who has a new baby.
Message of support
While Kate is dealing with this personal struggle, she still found time to send a message to her friend.
Sky's Sarah-Jane Mee has just given birth.
So Kate send her a message on Instagram congratulating her on the happy news.
"Wonderful – so pleased for you," she shared - and she was one of the first to do so.
Kate's GMB co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins also chipped in: "Fabulous news big congratulations!!"
Sky's Beth Rigby added: "Congratulations. Wonderful news."
View this post on Instagram
Emerging from a baby bubble to share the #goodnews A little girl came into our world this week and stole our hearts. I couldn’t be more in love. Already @benray79 daddy’s girl and a super cute sidekick for big brother Teddy. If you are looking for the good in 2020 it’s moments like this 🌈❤️ Special thanks to my @skynews girls @eviecronchey @selinaswiftt @tatianaalderson for baby’s 1st insta outfit - just perfect 🤣 #minimee
Never give up
Piers Morgan spoke out on Good Morning Britain earlier this week about Kate's plight.
Speaking to a nurse who had recovered from COVID-19, he said: "We have one of our own, Kate Garraway, whose husband is in this terrible position.
"We wish them, as always, all the very best, but they’re living in hope."
Derek has reportedly beaten the bug, but remains in a coma with many additional health symptoms.
He has a hole in his heart, requires dialysis and has diabetes.