Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek's condition

Kate Garraway has revealed husband Derek Draper has "opened his eyes" as he continues his coronavirus battle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's other half has been in an induced coma since March, but Kate has now told Hello! that he has emerged into a more conscious state.

She revealed: "I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: 'Good morning, Derek,' he sometimes opens his eyes."

The TV host also told how she is planning her return to work.

Kate Garraway to return to work as Derek Draper remains in hospital

"The doctors have been urging me not to put my life on pause," she said.

"They've told me that I need to go back to work and create a routine in our lives again.

"The children and Derek are all I've thought about and they're the most important people in my life, but I must create structure and normality for the children, to clean the bath, put the plates in the dishwasher, and tidy the house.

"I also need to get back to work so that I can provide for the children and we can do things together, to make them feel that the light hasn't gone out of their lives, that there's hope for the future."

Will Derek recover?

Kate has previously told how she doesn't know if Derek will ever recover. In an interview with her GMB colleagues she said: "He is still here, he is holding on. I'm just so grateful he's still here. And I've got the option of praying and hoping."

She continued: "He is very, very sick. And as time goes on... it's a virus... it's a little bit like a computer virus, there seems to be a flicker of hope and then other things emerge and he's fighting that. It's affected him from the top of his head to the tip of his toes.

"He's now COVID-free, the fight of the virus is won.

"It's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that."

