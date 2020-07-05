Ruth Langsford missing her mum amid pandemic

This Morning's Ruth Langsford has said she is missing her mum amid the coronavirus pandemic but knows the most important thing is that she is safe.

The presenter shared a clip on social media showing her and her mum enjoying a glass of sherry and chopping vegetables together before lockdown.

She admitted that preparing a Sunday lunch was just not the same without her beloved mother by her side.

"Throwback Sunday," wrote Ruth, 60.

"Really miss having my mum here cooking and drinking sherry.

"Sundays aren't the same without her."

"She's safe and well though which is the most important thing," added the star.

Ruth, who is married to her fellow This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes, added the hashtag "missingmum" to her touching post.

Fans were immediately sympathetic to Ruth, sending their love. Others suggested it would be okay for Joan to join their household 'bubble', but Ruth has not responded.

The presenter has previously spoken about how tough it is for her to be apart from her mum Joan during the pandemic.

Mother's Day was tough for Ruth

On Mother's Day in March she went to her mum's house just so that the pair could wave hello to each other.

She shared a moving video of the moment she gave her mum a quick kiss through the window.

"Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day Mum... love her!" Ruth wrote.

While she is clearly missing being with family, one thing looking up for Ruth is her new hair-do.

Ruth has made no secret of wanting her hair done during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

The presenter has made no secret of the fact that her hair needed doing and was eagerly waiting for hairdressers to reopen.

When salons did throw open their doors this week, Ruth was one of the first in line.

She is now sporting a head full of fresh, blonde highlights.

Showing off her new look on Instagram, Ruth wrote: "DONE!!

"SO happy to have my blonde back!"

