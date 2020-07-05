Piers Morgan calls on public to support businesses reopening

TV personality and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has called for his Twitter followers to support local businesses as they reopen after lockdown.

'Super Saturday' meant businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen after being forced to close. To help these businesses, ITV presenter Piers has asked the public to show their support.

Piers Morgan has asked the public to support businesses as they reopen. (Credit SplashNews.com)

It’s been a long four months...

Taking to his Twitter page, Piers shared a tweet from a London restaurant that had a tricky start to reopening. Restauranteur James Chiavarini said: "Flipping heck. 23 no-show covers over two restaurants tonight. The cheek of it. Now I know how @1GarethWynJones felt when that fella never closed the gate."

Piers was disgusted at the no-shows and seemingly poor support for the restaurant. He retweeted James, saying: "FFS. This is appalling. Show some damn respect to these businesses that have worked so hard to get through the lockdown and re-open again. I'll be in soon, James."

Piers Morgan was in full support of reopenings

Piers has already shown his support, as he was pictured at his favourite coffee shop, hairdressers and restaurant. 'Super Saturday' has seen many businesses able to open their doors for the first time since lockdown forced them to close.

Piers was one of the first to welcome the businesses back by visiting his favourite coffee shop in Kensington. He uploaded an Instagram snap of him beaming with coffee whilst reading the papers.

The picture read: "Finally back in my second office! It's been a long four months... never has a coffee tasted better."

The outspoken host made full use of his Saturday as after his coffee he paid a trip to the hairdressers for a much-needed trim. The 55-year-old shared some candid snaps when he visited Daniel Galvin in Kensington.

He continued his own Super Saturday by enjoying dinner at "London's best restaurant Cambio de Tercio."

The journalist and ITV presenter uploaded an Instagram picture with two pals outside the Spanish restaurant, captioned: "So nice to be back at London's best restaurant Cambio de Tercio.

"Still fabulous food, delicious wine and exceptional service. Shame about Kevin but you can't have everything in life. Thanks to Abel and the brilliant staff. Great to be back."

