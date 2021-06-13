Piers Morgan claims he’s prepared to ‘identify as a woman to reclaim his GMB job’.

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, Piers claimed Good Morning Britain’s ratings have “tumbled” since he departed the show.

Piers reckons he is the only candidate to replace himself and ‘stop the rot’. And the former host suggests he’s prepared to become a bit more fluid regarding his gender to make it happen.

What’s the latest news about Piers Morgan?

In his latest tabloid column, Piers claims ratings for GMB have slumped by nearly 75% since he stormed off the set in March.

He writes: “Good Morning Britain’s tumbling ratings have plunged to their lowest ever level as just 451,000 people tuned in to Wednesday’s show with comedian Adil Ray sitting in my old chair.

“Newspaper reports today suggest ITV want Susanna Reid to have a female presenting partner to stop the rot.

“If it appeases the woke brigade, I’m prepared to identify as a woman to get the ratings back to the peak of 1.9million where I left them.”

Piers’ female leanings

It isn’t the first time Piers has recently made mention about identifying as female.

Earlier this week he responded to Olympic boxer Nicola Adams’ shoutout on Twitter for suggestions on celebrities she could fight.

Answering her own question, Nicola laughed to fans: “I know you want Piers Morgan but it needs to be a female.”

But Piers picked up on he was being discussed and suggested he could fit the bill after all.

I’m currently identifying as female.

Piers responded: “I’m currently identifying as female… bring it on.”

And the next day (Wednesday June 9), Piers continued with the big talk.

“Nicola, I’m twice as big as you,” he tweeted.

“And I sparred with Manny Pacquiao, had Mike Tyson backing away and knocked Lennox Lewis out of Celeb Apprentice. Time for a graceful retreat.”

Why Piers Morgan left GMB

Piers quit after indicating he doubted the accuracy of the account given by Meghan Markle in her interview with Oprah.

He said he “didn’t believe a word” she said after she spoke about feeling suicidal and claiming she didn’t receive help from Buckingham Palace.

Following a tense exchange with GMB colleague Alex Beresford, Piers stormed off the show. Telly bosses confirmed later that day that Piers would leave the programme.

Among those who have filled in for him since are Bill Turnbull, Richard Madeley and Alastair Campbell.

Ex BBC presenter Andrew Neil recently suggested Piers may not make a switch to his GB News project.

“It would be nice to have him,” the broadcaster explained.

“But [Piers has] got his own idea of what he is worth and we have a slightly different idea of what he’s worth.”

