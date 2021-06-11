Piers Morgan and Dan Walker ‘bury the hatchet’ and tease new breakfast TV collaboration

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker have seemingly buried the hatchet by bumping into each other on the golf course.

Furthermore, the former GMB host, 56, teased a breakfast TV collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

What were Piers Morgan and Dan Walker doing today?

Piers and BBC Breakfast host Dan, 44, have famously been involved in an ongoing Twitter feud.

However, the two buried the hatchet after bumping into each other today (Friday June 11) at Wentworth.

A tanned Piers joined Dan for a selfie, and both smiled to the camera.

Read more: Piers Morgan makes dig at Dan Walker as he teases BBC Breakfast job after Louise Minchin exit

And Piers teased a breakfast TV mash-up of the two shows.

He captioned the image on Instagram: “Planning our new show… ‘Good Morning BBC Breakfast Britain’ #DreamTeam #Wentworth.”

Can’t believe it… turn up at Wentworth and guess who is in the group in front???? Yep… @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/3PPYPaCxJo — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2021

What did Dan share on social media?

Dan also recorded the momentous moment by tweeting out the same image, plus Piers on the tee ready to launch into a drive.

He said: “Can’t believe it… turn up at Wentworth and guess who is in the group in front???? Yep… @piersmorgan.”

Dan couldn’t resist a dig at his rival in the next tweet.

He videoed Piers’ drive and took delight when he fluffed his shot.

Piers never holds back when it comes to Dan (Credit: ITV)

Dan chortled: “And… crucially… he delivered the goods #Shanksville.”

Piers was then seen swearing loudly and hammering his club onto the grass.

Why have Piers and Dan been at loggerheads?

Only two days ago, Piers mocked Dan for his heartfelt tribute to BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin, who stepped down from the show after 20 years.

Piers joked he was joining BBC Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Stop blubbing Dan – I start Monday,” he said.

“BBC wanted the guy who beat you in the ratings, and the first same-sex male breakfast presenting team to appease the wokies.”

Read more: Piers Morgan accuses old BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker of ‘poodle-like simpering’

Previously, Piers had called Dan a “nasty piece of work” and a “soft touch” when it comes to interviewing politicians.

Dan has also aimed sly digs at his rival on social media.