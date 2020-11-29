Piers Morgan fears ITV bosses will soon sack him from Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan is worried he could be sent packing from Good Morning Britain in the near future.

The presenter, 55, opened up on his fears of being axed alongside co-host Susanna Reid, as he spoke about the “double-edged sword” of winning at this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The pair, who joined in 2015, recently celebrated their fifth anniversary on the ITV morning show.

Piers Morgan fears he could be axed from Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

It comes after the star bagged himself TV Personality Of The Year at the awards.

Speaking in his Mail On Sunday column, Piers said: “The GQ Men Of The Year Awards have always been a double-edged sword for me. I’ve won a coveted gong twice.

“In 2003 I was named Newspaper Editor Of The Year for the Daily Mirror’s campaign against the Iraq War, and in 2013 I was GQ’s TV Personality Of The Year for my campaign at CNN against America’s insane gun culture.

“I lost both the jobs I won the awards for within a few months of the ceremonies, which rather took the gloss off things.”

The presenter admitted it’s a ‘double-edged sword’ after winning at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers admitted his “heart both swelled and sank” after GQ notified him of his third.

“Obviously, my first thought was ‘BOOM’,” he added.

“And my second thought was ‘Oh no, I really enjoy doing Good Morning Britain’.”

The star went on to say he was “pre-emptively packing my GMB bags.”

The pair joined the show in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Piers marks five years on Good Morning Britain

Earlier this week, Piers and Susanna celebrated their fifth anniversary on GMB.

Ahead of the milestone day, Piers shared a snap of the GMB crew on his Instagram page, forewarning fans that their fifth anniversary was fast approaching.

He wrote: “Monday is the 5th anniversary of me joining ⁦‪@gmb.‬

“They made me do this pic in the first week. We’ve had a lot of fun, produced cracking shows & ratings have doubled. Thanks for watching!”

