Dr Hilary Jones said on today’s episode of Good Morning Britain (Wednesday November 25) that relaxing coronavirus restrictions for Christmas was a “massive mistake”.

The show’s resident doctor, 67, also said that the country would likely “regret” mixing.

His views come after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addressed the nation about new rules over the festive season.

'It will result in deaths. Of course it will.' As scientists warn the easing of Covid restrictions over Xmas could cause a third wave, Professor @GabrielScally says there's 'no doubt' that the virus will spread. He adds that the last thing we should do is let down our guard. pic.twitter.com/r7qlS0s2ev — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 25, 2020

What happened the coronavirus discussion with Dr Hilary?

Epidemiologist Dr Gabriel Scally and journalist Ella Whelan joined Piers and Susanna for the discussion.

While Dr Scally argued that there was “no doubt” the virus will spread, Ella argued back people’s mental health should be considered.

It was then Piers asked Dr Hilary to offer his opinion on the easing of restrictions.

He said that the population will “regret” mixing as the government has now allowed us to do.

Dr Hilary reminded viewers about social distancing (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say about coronavirus relaxations?

“There’s a cartoon doing the rounds between doctors at the moment,” he said.

“The patient is talking to a doctor, and the patient says, ‘Doctor, how long will this coronavirus be around?’

“And the doctor says, ‘I don’t know, I’m not a journalist’.

“We’ve just heard equal time and weight given to a journalist and a professor of epidemiology.

The panel had a lively discussion (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary continued: “When we’re talking about people gathering for Christmas remember what social distancing means.

“[It means] if you’re in close contact with somebody, you’re within two metres for more than 15 minutes.

“Here we’re talking about three households being within half a metre of each other for up to five days.

“It’s a massive mistake and we’ll regret it.”

Mr Johnson addressed the nation (Credit: BBC)

What are the new coronavirus rules for Christmas?

Mr Johnson laid out the new rules in a press conference from Downing Street.

He said that up to three households will be allowed to stay together and form a ‘Christmas bubble’ from December 23 to 27.

Travel restrictions between all four countries in the UK will also be lifted during these five days.

He told viewers: “Tis the season to be jolly but ’tis also the season to be jolly careful.”

