GMB host Piers Morgan poked fun at co-host Susanna Reid’s appearance on today’s episode (Monday November 23).

The pair were celebrating their fifth anniversary of hosting Good Morning Britain, when Piers made the remarks.

A throwback image of Susanna, 49, was shown on screen, and it didn’t take long for Piers to accuse her of getting “surgery”.

GMB star Dr Hilary said Susanna hadn’t changed a bit (Credit: ITV)

What happened on today’s GMB with Piers Morgan?

Piers wasn’t happy when Dr Hilary Jones said that Susanna hadn’t changed a bit.

Unlike Piers.

The doc said: “You don’t look a day older… Susanna.”

“Everyone thinks you’re such a nice guy,” Piers barked.

“Doctors are trained to observe, that’s all I’m saying,” Hilary responded.

Piers said she had a “rictus” grin (Credit: ITV)

Piers accused Susanna of having “surgery”

A side-by-side image was then shown on screen of them both.

Piers joked: “That’s like a waxwork dummy in both of them, actually.”

Then, referring specifically to Susanna’s throwback image, Piers got his claws out.

Here’s Susanna from 2003 before the surgery.

“See, that’s your cheesy TV smile isn’t it. The old rictus grin that you get when you’ve worked in TV for too long.

“Is that the [smile] you try and convince people that you’re really lovely people, lovely smiley, happy people?” he asked.

Susanna from her BBC days (Credit: ITV)

He then joked: “Here’s Susanna from 2003 before the surgery…”

Piers said he thought Susanna had quite chubby cheeks back then.

The pair celebrate five years on screen together

Earlier this week, Piers shared a snap of the GMB crew on his Instagram page, forewarning fans that the fifth anniversary was fast approaching.

Captioning the image – which also featured the likes of Ranvir Singh, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins – he said: “Monday is the 5th anniversary of me joining ⁦‪@gmb.‬

“⁩They made me do this pic in the first week… incredibly, a) I didn’t immediately resign and b) the whole band is still together.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, produced cracking shows & ratings have doubled. Thanks for watching!”

