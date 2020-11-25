Meghan Markle fans have accused Piers Morgan of expressing ‘fake sympathy’ for her following her miscarriage announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, revealed in an article for the New York Times that she suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

And on Good Morning Britain today (Wednesday, November 25), presenter Piers joined his co-host Susanna Reid in sending love to the former senior royal as they reported on the announcement.

He said on the programme: “Deeply new revelation, it happened in July… very sad news, obviously, for her and Prince Harry.

“I think that will strike a chord for everyone as, sadly, many pregnancies end in miscarriage.”

Meghan’s fans accused Piers Morgan of faking sympathy for the duchess (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna said she thought Meghan’s article would “provide some comfort” to others who have found themselves in a similar situation.

Speaking further, Susanna said it’s good when “somebody so high profile speaks out about something that is very difficult to talk about.”

Piers has been a vocal critic of Meghan and Harry, both on GMB and on his social media accounts.

On Twitter, a number of Meghan’s fans accused the daytime TV favourite of being a hypocrite, with others claiming he was only pretending to sympathise with the duchess.

Meghan Markle said she was holding Archie when she experienced cramps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan Markle’s fans say?

One said: “Not sure how Piers has the nerve to report on this. His attacks on Meghan are relentless and between July and now he has done nothing but disregard and disrespect her.”

A second tweeted: “Watching Piers Morgan reporting the news of Meghan Markle’s miscarriage is the very definition of awkward. You can tell he’s doing it through gritted teeth.”

A third put: “I’m not buying Piers’ fake concern.”

Piers Morgan… sitting there talking about Meghan Markle and her miscarriage after his relentless campaign.

Someone else wrote: “Did Piers actually show empathy for Meghan after he hounded her? Be nice, you never know what pain people carry round with them #gmb.”

A fifth said: “Piers Morgan can [bleep] off sitting there talking about Meghan Markle and her miscarriage after his relentless campaign [against her].”

“[Is] Piers Morgan really talking about Meghan’s trauma?” said another, adding: “Really? The sheer nerve.”

Another said on Twitter: “@piersmorgan and @susannareid100 pretending to have sympathy for Meghan Markle after roasting her and Harry religiously on a daily basis, @GMB are a disgrace for allowing that much hypocritical content on their show.”

“Piers pretending that that he cares about Meghan F off,” someone else said bluntly.

ED! contacted Piers’ reps for comment.

Meghan revealed in her New York Times article that the miscarriage happened in July, while she was holding her first child, Archie.

She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

