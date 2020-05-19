Piers Morgan branded 'hypocrite' for 'flouting social distancing rules'

TV's Piers Morgan has been branded a "hypocrite" for appearing to break social distancing rules.

The presenter is still hosting Good Morning Britain during the week with his co-star Susanna Reid.

However, they keep a two metre distance between each other as well as from Dr Hilary Jones and other crew members.

Piers Morgan was branded a "hypocrite" for appearing to break social distancing rules (Credit: ITV)

Piers and Susanna host the main show from 6am to 9am.

After that, presenter Lorraine Kelly then takes over and hosts the final hour until 10am.

Good to see the hypocrite Piers social distancing from Susanna.

However, viewers spotted that Piers became rather close to Susanna when they finished presenting.

The star got up from his seat and walked behind Susanna's chair as the credits rolled.

Piers has been very critical and vocal on those flouting social distancing and lockdown rules on the programme.

Piers and Susanna have been keeping a distance on GMB (Credit: ITV)

However, unimpressed viewers called Piers out on Twitter.

What did they say?

One person said: "Good to see the hypocrite @PiersMorgan social distancing from @susannareid100 this morning.

"Supposed to be 2 meters."

Another wrote: "Looks like you or @GMB don’t understand keep 2 meters apart either this morning. #Hypocrites."

After that, a third added: "Social distancing hypocrisy @piersmorgan @GMB."

Piers has been very vocal on the government's efforts to try and combat coronavirus.

He has slammed Government ministers as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson for avoiding appearing on GMB.

Death threats

Meanwhile, Piers has received death threats for his behaviour on the show.

Piers revealed he received death threats (Credit: ITV)

Piers hit back: "Memo to trolls.

"The more you try to silence me with foul-mouthed abuse, death threats & petitions for me to be fired...

"...the louder & harder I will challenge the Govt over its handling of this crisis. Lives depend on it."

In addition, he blocked one respondent who goaded: "Enjoy your big garden, sip the expensive wine and give us a day off."

Piers retorted: "I'll give you a lifetime off, relax. BLOCKED."

