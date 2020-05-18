Piers Morgan receiving death threats over Good Morning Britain behaviour

Piers Morgan is receiving death threats amidst viewer backlash against his manner on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter has recently upset an increasing number of viewers, who find his interview style too aggressive.

The more you try to silence me with your death threats to louder I will challenge the government.

A petition to get him sacked now has more than 50K signatures.

As the vitriol against him raged on Twitter yesterday (May 17), Piers hit back: "Memo to trolls: the more you try to silence me with foul-mouthed abuse, death threats & petitions for me to be fired, the louder & harder I will challenge the Govt over its handling of this crisis. Lives depend on it."

He then blocked one respondent who goaded: "Enjoy your big garden, sip the expensive wine and give us a day off."

Piers retorted: "I'll give you a lifetime off, relax. BLOCKED."

Over the weekend, Piers slammed a fellow journalist who shared his joy on the social media platform that so many critics of Piers had signed the petition.

Petition wars

The petition to get Piers off GMB is called 'Remove Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain'. It was actually set up back in October last year, but has gathered pace of late.

A counter petition has amassed even more signatures - it implores ITV to 'Keep Piers Morgan on GMB for his common sense approach to life'.

Complaints

Piers has been slapped with a warning from media watchdog Ofcom following complaints over his combative exchanges with MPs such as Helen Whately.

But he has vowed to continue challenging the government over their coronavirus and lockdown decisions.

