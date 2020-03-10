Coronavirus crisis: Piers Morgan blasts Boris Johnson for 'lack of action' over deadly bug

Presenter Piers Morgan has hit out at Boris Johnson for an apparent lack of action over the coronavirus crisis.

On Twitter, the Good Morning Britain host, 55, demanded to know what the Prime Minister was "waiting for" as he compared the UK's response to the outbreak with measures implemented in other countries.

Piers doesn't think Boris is doing enough Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

On Monday (March 9 2020) evening, Piers tweeted: "Boris Johnson still saying the only thing Brits need to do is 'wash your hands' to combat coronavirus.

"So why are so many other countries taking much more draconian action? What is he waiting for?"

In a subsequent tweet, posted amid reports that the whole of Italy - the worst hit country after the epicentre of the outbreak, China - had gone into lockdown, Piers again took aim at Boris' hand-washing advice and questioned whether or not it is enough.

Italy has gone into full lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"All of Italy is now in lockdown. We're into completely unprecedented territory with this coronavirus, yet still @BorisJohnson says we just need to keep washing our hands.

"This cannot be enough, surely?"

Piers' followers appeared to be divided over what should be done, with some calling for an immediate lockdown, some defending the Prime Minister and others comparing coronavirus to seasonal flu in an attempt to show that the former isn't all that serious.

One said: "I'm all for action, but I don't believe you want a Chinese-style quarantine to be put in place."

What is he waiting for?

Another put: "Writing from Rome, I can tell you that you'd be better taking these steps in the UK sooner rather than later."

A third tweeted: "[Boris] is doing everything that the experts are telling him to do, NHS England, scientists. What are you doing but trying to whip up panic? You wont be happy until everybody is ripping everybody to bits in shops fighting over food and toilet rolls, for god's sake."

Someone else said: "56,000 people died of the flu last year... for goodness sake... how may of Corona virus... is it 4..."

On Monday evening, NHS England confirmed a fifth person in the UK had lost their life to coronavirus.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, announced: "We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long-term health conditions has passed away at St Helier Hospital."

