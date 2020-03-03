Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson advises Brits to sing Happy Birthday while washing hands

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered up assurances the NHS will have all the resources it needs as he discussed the UK's plan of action for tackling the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking to members of the press at Downing Street on Tuesday morning (March 3 2020), the PM outlined the Government's four-pronged strategy, which will focus on "contain, delay, research, mitigate".

"Let me be absolutely clear," Boris continued in his speech, which was broadcast on This Morning. "For the overwhelming majority of people who contract the virus, this will be a mild disease from which they will speedily and fully recover, as we've already seen.

"But I fully understand public concern, your concern, about the global spread of the virus. And it is highly likely that we will see a growing number of UK cases."

Speaking further, Boris insisted the Government is committed to "doing everything possible".

He said: "Keeping the country safe is the Government's overriding priority and our plan means we're committed to doing everything possible, based on the advice of our world-leading scientific experts, to prepare for all eventualities.

"Let's not forget, we already have fantastic testing systems and fantastic surveillance of the spread of the disease."

The PM went on to reiterate the Government's support for the NHS.

It's simple advice but it's the single most important thing we can do.

"We will make sure the NHS gets all the support it needs to continue their brilliant response to the virus so far," he explained.

"The plan does not set out what the Government will do. It sets out the steps that we could take, at the right time, and on the basis of the scientific advice. Our country remains extremely well prepared, as it has done since the outbreak began in Wuhan several months ago."

Boris also outlined how everyone can do their part to help combat the spread of coronavirus - by washing their hands with hot, soapy water for as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

He explained: "Crucially, we must not forget what we can all do to fight this virus, which is to wash our hands with soap and water and, forgive me for repeating this, but... wash your hands with soap and hot water for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. It's simple advice but it's the single most important thing we can do.

"At this stage... I want to stress that for the vast majority of the people of this country, we should be going about out business as usual."

As of Monday, 39 cases of coronavirus had been identified in the UK and one British person had succumbed to the flu-like bug.

