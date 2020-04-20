Piers Morgan blasts 'pampered' Prince Harry over coronavirus comments

Presenter Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince Harry and accused him of claiming certain aspects of the coronavirus pandemic have been exaggerated by the media.

In a rant on today's (Monday, April 20) episode of Good Morning Britain, the host branded the royal a "pampered little duke" and blasted him for comments he made while in lockdown at his "Malibu mansion".

Harry and Meghan are spending the lockdown in Malibu, California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics as Captain Tom Moore shuts down Dame Vera Lynn question

Earlier this week, Harry said on the Declassified podcast that the valiant efforts of Brits to raise money and help the NHS showed "things are better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media".

The Duke of Sussex also heaped praise on Captain Tom Moore. The WWII veteran has raised millions for charity by walking up and down his garden to mark his 100th birthday.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Reacting to the podcast on GMB, Piers said: "I might remind him the world is in a war at the moment with a virus which is destroying lives and the lives of healthcare workers in this country.

(Credit: ITV)

"What was Harry's contribution to this debate? Other than making it all about him again? To claim we're all exaggerating this war.

"The brass neck of this guy, who ditched his country. [He] now lives in a Malibu mansion that I don't think he even pays for, lecturing us that we are exaggerating a war. When we have had deaths of 80 healthcare workers."

Speaking further, Piers called Harry a "a pampered little duke in his Malibu mansion".

What was Harry's contribution to this debate?

The controversial presenter has also critcised the Sussexes' decision to blacklist a group of British newspapers.

In an explosive rant on Twitter, Piers called Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, "repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools".

Tweeting for his 7.3million followers, he wrote: "Imagine announcing this in the middle of a global pandemic?

A newspaper blacklist

"Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work? What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools."

Imagine announcing this in the middle of a global pandemic?

Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work? What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools. 👇 https://t.co/NSVbQK6hkg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan explains cause of croaky voice to concerned GMB viewers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had earlier confirmed they are adopting a "zero engagement" policy with four UK newspapers - the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Express.

They explained in a letter sent to editors that they were happy to collaborate with "journalists and media organisations all over the world" but would not "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.