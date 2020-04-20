Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics as Captain Tom Moore shuts down Dame Vera Lynn question

Good Morning Britain viewers couldn't contain their laughter after Captain Tom Moore shut down a question from Piers Morgan during today's show.

It's not often Piers, 55, is left stunned by a guest on the ITV morning show.

Captain Tom Moore left GMB viewers in stitches (Credit: ITV)

However, there's a first time for everything as Captain Tom - who has raised more than £25m for NHS charities - put the TV host in his place today (April 20).

Speaking from his home, the 99-year-old revealed he was "amazed" after receiving a letter from Dame Vera Lynn for his efforts.

He said: "I was absolutely amazed when I got this letter from Dame Vera. She has always been a top person backing up this country for so long with her White Cliffs of Dover.

"I will say to her, thank you very, very much Dame Vera - it is so kind of you and thoughtful of you to send such a lovely note."

The legendary Dame Vera Lynn sent @captaintommoore a personal letter to congratulate him on his heroic efforts - but he won’t reveal what she said. 😂 pic.twitter.com/clz2ChRdPM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 20, 2020

But when Piers asked what the note entailed, Tom replied: "I'm not going to tell you what she said!"

The TV star erupted into laughter before adding: "Quite right! You're going to keep your private correspondence with Dame Vera to yourself and quite right."

Viewers rushed to Twitter to comment on Tom's response.

One wrote: "Quite right too Capt Tom! Hats off to you for the amazing amount of money raised & still going. Your family must be bursting with pride x."

Susanna Reid couldn't contain her laughter (Credit: ITV)

Another said: "Aww I love Captain Tom, he's just brilliant. A real gent."

A third viewer tweeted: "Love the way he put Piers in his place."

A fourth added: "I like his cheekiness lol. What an absolute hero and inspiration."

Fundraising hero

The war hero completed his challenge of walking 100 laps of his garden before turning 100 on April 16.

Boom @captaintommoore that cert told Piers..well done!!! Yoo are soooooo funny😆x https://t.co/WjAFcjynuv — EM (@CubanDancer36) April 20, 2020

I know I thought that was funny too. Really lovely interview. Definitely a feel good start to the new week. — Tracey Saunders (@EdsmumTracey) April 20, 2020

He finished his laps with a Guard of Honour from the British Army's 1st Battalion, Yorkshire Regiment saluting his achievement live on BBC Breakfast.

Crooner Michael Ball also sang a moving rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.

Before Captain Moore completed his challenge and the total funds shot up, Piers said on GMB: "Wouldn't it be nice to see Captain Tom Moore, who served his country in World War Two and has now raised over £4 million for the NHS in a week, knighted for his service to to the country?"

He added: "He's 100 on April 30th. Wouldn't it be great if we didn't feel temptation to give it to business people, who pay money for the honour, or to celebrities for singing nice songs. Give it to someone like him. Make him Sir Tom."

