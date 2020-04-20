Piers Morgan explains cause of croaky voice to concerned GMB viewers

TV's Piers Morgan has revealed the real cause behind his croaky voice on Good Morning Britain.

He explained his croaky throat is from 'shouting' at all the people who annoy him to a concerned Susanna Reid on the show.

Piers explained his croaky cough was from losing his voice after shouting at so many people (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say?

The feisty presenter had to stop and clear his throat several times as he ranted about Victoria Beckham's decision to furlough 30 members of her fashion business staff.

After several coughs Susanna interrupted to ask: "Are you alright this morning, by the way?"

Susanna asked Piers if he was okay after he started coughing on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

"I lost my voice last night shouting," Piers explained.

"A lot of people annoy me, the Beckhams in particular," he said.

The rant came after news broke that Victoria Beckham is using the furlough scheme despite reportedly being worth £350 million.

Piers and Susanna argue over Victoria Beckham

Susanna argued that the government guidelines aren't very clear and that Victoria is well within her rights to use the scheme.

However, Piers said it 'wasn't the Government's job to give people a moral compass'.

After stopping to clear his throat, Piers fumed: "Sorry, this furlough scheme was not for prima donna millionaires like you.

"Running a vanity project like her fashion business that makes no money."

Piers slammed Victoria's decision to furlough her staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"You the taxpayer are now funding a loss making vanity project for David and Victoria Beckham.

"Do you feel good about that?" he ranted at Susanna.

On Twitter, Piers admitted to one viewer that his croaky throat may have something to do with the cigars he loves to smoke.

The person asked: "Hope that's a rusty cigar cough?"

Piers responded: "Haha, it actually is!"

Viewers express concerns

Another concerned viewer tweeted: "I don't want him to get seriously ill but with @piersmorgan cough, perhaps he should staying at home for 14 days please #GMB."

Someone else asked: "Are you okay @piersmorgan you have a slight cough this morning."

"Totally agree with you about the Beckhams but calm down a bit, or at least get some cough sweets..." another joked.

Earlier this month, Piers had to defend himself for still being at work when his younger son had coronavirus symptoms.

