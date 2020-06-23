Piers Morgan apologises to GMB viewers after row with Susanna Reid live on air

Piers Morgan apologised to Good Morning Britain fans today (June 23).

It came after he had a bizarre row with co-host Susanna Reid live on air.

The pair were discussing care minister Helen Whately at the time and her controversial comments about student nurses.

Piers Morgan apologised to GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid fall out

In a letter to paediatric nursing student Jess Collins, she said that student nurses were "not deemed to be providing a service".

Following the backlash, the government has issued a statement which Susanna wanted to read out on GMB.

"We asked for an interview but no one was available," she told viewers.

Piers fell out with Susanna Reid on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"The Department of Health though say Helen Whately's words were taken out of context."

As she then proceeded to read out the statement, Piers flipped out.

Interrupting Susanna, he fumed: "Sorry, why are you going to read this?

"If they can't be bothered to come on our programme, why should we read their wishy-washy little statement?"

The GMB host wants to boycott the government (Credit: ITV)

GMB to boycott government?

He added: "If they're boycotting us, I'm going to boycott their stupid little statements. I think you should. You don't have to read it."

Susanna argued back, telling Piers she was interested in what the government had to say.

But Piers hit back: "Why bother. You' just reading a PR release. If they want to defend it then they should come on and defend it.

"I'm not listening!"

Piers then put his fingers in his ears and refused to listen as Susanna read out the statement anyway.

'We aren't deemed supernumerary'.



Student nurse Jessica Collins who opted in to help during the coronavirus pandemic, says student nurses are providing care and taking their own patients' alongside their qualified colleagues in response to Helen Whately's comments.#GMB pic.twitter.com/xbZeWGLNbz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 23, 2020

After she had finished, he told those tuning in at home: "Sorry, apologies to all viewers that had to listen to that claptrack.

"Honestly, why the hell should we read government statements when they can't be bothered to come on?

"No. Sorry. Not happening. Not on my watch."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

