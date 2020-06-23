Piers Morgan slammed over Reading terror attack comments on GMB: 'Shame on you!'

GMB viewers slammed Piers Morgan for suggesting the Reading terror attack was homophobic.

James Furlong, David Wails and Joe Ritchie-Bennett tragically lost their lives in the incident on Saturday (June 20).

Friends of the victims appeared on Good Morning Britain today (June 23) to pay tribute.

Three men lost their lives in the Reading terror attack (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan suggests Reading attack was homophobic

During the segment, Piers said: "We're getting so many tributes coming in about what great guys these three men were.

"They were three friends all gay men, all just having a nice time in a park.

"What is the feeling about what the motivation here may have been.

"Do you think they may have been targeted because of their sexuality or is that just a coincidence do you think?"

Tommy Snipe replied: "I think well that's one thing we need more information about at the moment.

"I think it is suggests that it's a sad coincidence and it's a really sad thing that's happened."

He added: "I couldn't possibly speculate on the motivates behind the attack."

Friends of the victims spoke out on GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers slam Piers Morgan

Those tuning in at home then took to Twitter to criticise Piers for linking the attack to the sexuality of the victims.

"As a

gay

man I’m disgusted that you are running this story as a homophobic attack," one fumed.

"There is no evidence of this or motive. Stop trying to spin a Piers Morgan narrative! No other news outlets are pushing a

gay

attack.

"I’m disgusted with you!"

GMB viewers slammed Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

Another then added: "For some reason piers is desperate for the fact the 3 men were murdered because they were

gay or something."

Moments later, a third viewer tweeted: "Why mention a group of gay men. Sorry it was a group of men."

Shortly after, a fourth posted: "Why have you highlighted the fact that the 3 men were

gay

.

"You have just made this terrible incident about their sexual preferences. Shame on you both."

The tragedy has had a tremendous impact on the local community (Credit: ITV)

Ongoing investigation

The attack occurred outside the Blagrave Arms Pub in Reading.

Police are continuing to question suspect Khairi Saadallah under the Terrorism Act.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, chief executive of Reading Pride, Martin Cooper, said the attack had had a "tremendous" impact on the local community.

He organised a vigil for the victims and was "surprised" by the huge turnout.

Martin explained that it was intended to be a small gathering of people but "the whole community wanted to rally round".

He added: "We want to ensure this doesn't happen again irrespective of the motive behind it."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

