Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan apologises for Lucy Powell error

Presenter Piers Morgan was forced to apologise on Good Morning Britain after Susanna Reid pointed out an error he made on-air.

During this morning's (Monday, July 6) episode of the ITV programme, Piers, Susanna and their guests were discussing the state of the UK economy amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Piers mentioned Labour's Lucy Powell, who is Shadow Minister for Business and Consumers.

Susanna stepped in on Good Morning Britain when Piers made an error (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about Lucy Powell on GMB?

But he referred to her as the business minister - rather than the shadow business minister, leading Susanna to step in and correct him.

Piers said: "Interesting interview there with the business minister, Lucy Powell..."

"Shadow business minister," Susanna quickly told him.

He referred to Lucy Powell as the business minister, rather than shadow business minister (Credit: ITV)

"Sorry, yeah. Would-be. The would-be business minister. The Shadow business minister. Trying to push her, because Labour's beginning to push this narrative that we need to extend the furlough scheme it's all going to be very expensive and of course, ultimately, those with broader shoulders are going to have the burden of extra taxation.

Sorry, yeah. Would-be. The would-be business minister.

"We know what that means. It means wealthier people, in Labour's eyes, are going to have to pay the bill."

The conversation follows calls from Piers for the public to support Britain's businesses reopening.

Piers has called on his followers to help local businesses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Support Britain's businesses

'Super Saturday' (July 4) meant businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could reopen after being forced to close during the lockdown.

To help these businesses, ITV presenter Piers has asked the public to show their support.

On Twitter, Piers shared a tweet from a London restaurant that had a tricky start to reopening.

Restauranteur James Chiavarini said: "Flipping heck. 23 no-show covers over two restaurants tonight. The cheek of it. Now I know how @1GarethWynJones felt when that fella never closed the gate."

FFS. This is appalling. Show some damn respect to these businesses that have worked so hard to get through the lockdown & re-open again.

I’ll be in soon, James. 👇 https://t.co/5TyJIIDlBZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2020

Piers, disgusted at what had happened and branding it "appalling", retweeted James.

The GMB host wrote: "FFS. This is appalling. Show some damn respect to these businesses that have worked so hard to get through the lockdown and re-open again. I'll be in soon, James."

