The very different celebrity reactions to Phillip Schofield’s downfall

Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV has sent ripples across the nation.

Phillip stepped away from This Morning last week. However, yesterday the presenter released a candid statement (May 26) about a “consensual on/off relationship with a younger male colleague” on the ITV show.

It’s sure to invite further discussion from viewers and celebrities alike. Here’s what celebs have had to say on the saga so far.

Phillip’s admission of an affair has caused a heated debate online (Credit: ITV)

Who is against Phillip?

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has spoken very openly about the situation.

While appearing on his news show, Holmes said that Phil hadn’t stepped down but that he had been sacked.

Oh, please just stop this. He was sacked.

He added: “All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘Here’s your P45 now step down.'”

Fellow GB News regular Jim Davidson had called the host two-faced after he acted differently to him on and off camera.

Recounting an interview where Phil had just “changed like that”. He said during the “awful” experience, Phil just starred right through him – “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Kim Woodburn has frankly spoken out about Phillip, saying that someone “nicer” deserves the role.

Backstage at the Bullring in Birmingham for Late Night Out, Kim spoke to Gaydio and said: “I don’t think I feel sorry for him.”

She added: “He’s had the job too long, and I will say this to you now, give it to somebody else who’s nice and friendly.”

Kim used the words “rude”, “nasty” and “vicious” during the segment and mentioned that “Holly should go” and that she had plotted to get where she is.

Dan Wootton has been vocal on GB News and on Twitter, attributing the reason why he left ITV in 2019 was down to the scandal.

Woke ITV CEO Carolyn McCall happily gets rid of Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, Carol McGiffin and Jeremy Kyle, but allowed her senior executives to cover up for Phillip Schofield for FOUR YEARS.

They must all step down now.

This was the reason I left ITV in November 2019. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 26, 2023

He has called for the ITV CEO Carolyn McCall to resign on Twitter.

Support for Phillip

Piers Morgan has walked the fence while sharing support for his friend Holly.

In his column in The Sun, he said: “Holly’s a friend of mine, but beneath the benign butter-wouldn’t-melt grin and touchy-feely motivational Instagram posts lurks a tough, ambitious, brand-protective cookie, which is one of the reasons why I like her.”

On Phil, he added: “I know a lot of people who loathe him for the way he’s treated them, including my good friends Amanda Holden and Eamonn Holmes.”

He commented that he does, however, know several employees, past and present, who will miss him and are “sad” to see his career ended abruptly.

Many have maintained a deafening silence, including his long-term friend and co-host, Holly.

However, This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna shared an Instagram post (May 23) paying tribute to Phillip’s long run on the show and said: “21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of 3 of them. I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy.”

Pop star turned presenter Rochelle Humes shared a heartfelt message to Phillip on her Instagram story (May 22), calling him “a fountain of knowledge and laughter”.

Since Phillip’s admission of his affair yesterday, most celebrities have remained quiet on the matter. Eamonn boldly said he had been caught out, while Piers uttered a ‘blimey’. Holly Willoughby has said nothing.

