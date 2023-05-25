Jim Davidson slams ‘two-faced’ Phillip Schofield over ‘behaviour towards him’ on This Morning: ‘He changed like that’

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, comedian Jim Davidson has slammed the former This Morning star – branding him “two-faced”.

61-year-old Phil’s recent exit from the ITV show after 20 years has seen the TV star splashed all over the front pages in the past week. And as expected, plenty of Phil’s ex colleagues have waded in to put the boot in – including some of his This Morning co-stars.

But now, comedian Jim Davidson has chimed in to share his alleged experience of working with Phillip.

Phil has hit the headlines in recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news

Veteran presenter Phillip announced he was ‘stepping down’ from This Morning with immediate effect last weekend. It followed a week in the headlines following a report claiming his friendship with ITV co-host Holly had “cooled”.

Fast forward to now, and showbiz veteran Jim Davidson has since slammed Phillip for reportedly being “two-faced”. Appearing on GB News on Wednesday (May 24) Jim spoke to Dan Wootton – and he did not hold back.

That doesn’t stop the fact that he’s a two-faced [expletive]

“You had first-hand experience of Phil’s behaviour while appearing on This Morning, I believe,” begun Dan, before he added: “So what went down?”

The comedian slammed Phil during GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Jim Davidson on Phillip Schofield

Jim said: “First of all I’ve got to clear up a thing – a while ago I wasn’t supporting Phil but I said he shouldn’t be punished for the sins of his brother and I believe that. However, it doesn’t stop the fact that Phillip’s a two-faced [expletive].”

The controversial TV star went on to recall his alleged experience with Phil. He claimed: “I was invited on This Morning by him and I don’t who he was with, after I did that awful Hell’s Kitchen where I fell out with someone and they made it look like it was some homophobic row – it wasn’t, it was edited.

“So I went in to try and put the record straight. And as I walked in Phillip got up, and I’d seen him ages ago when he was in Dr. Doolittle, he played a part on stage and he was quite good considering.”

And he turned to me with a face like thunder,

Jim then revealed how when he walked into the ITV studio, he was greeted by Phil who apparently gushed: “Oh Jim, thank heavens you’re here it’s fantastic I thought you were great on Hell’s Kitchen. I don’t care what people say. I’m ever so pleased you’re here!”

Jim did not hold back (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip had a ‘face like thunder’

He then noted that they were about to go into the live interview from the ad break but it appeared that Phil had changed his tune.

Staring right through me I’ve never seen anything like it.

“And we’re coming out of commercial break and ok cue Phillip, [who said] ‘so now we have a controversial comedian Jim Davidson.’ And he turned to me with a face like thunder,” Jim claimed.

Jim went on claiming Phil said: “‘And he said why were you being in such a homophobe way?’ Oh, on he went! Talk about change.”

Dan then chimed in: “I guess the point is he’s a very different man off camera to on camera.” Jim replied: “Yep changed like that – and was awful. Staring right through me, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to Phil’s representatives for comment.

Read more: This Morning regular breaks silence on ‘atmosphere’ backstage following Phillip Schofield’s ‘brutal’ exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.