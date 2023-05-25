Piers Morgan reveals truth behind Holly Willoughby’s ‘butter-wouldn’t-melt grin’

Piers Morgan has revealed the truth behind Holly Willoughby and her “butter-wouldn’t-melt grin” as he shared his thoughts on Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning.

42-year-old Holly has hit the headlines in recent weeks following her rumoured rift with friend and co-star Phillip. So much so that at the weekend, 61-year-Phil announced he was “stepping down” from the ITV show after more than 20 years.

And now, controversial presenter Piers has jumped in to defend his good pal Holly – while also sharing his sympathy for Phil.

Piers has defended Holly (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan rallies around Holly amid Phillip drama

News of Phillip leaving the ITV show seems to be all that people are talking about at the moment. Everyone from Eamonn Holmes to Phillip’s This Morning co-stars have chimed in to call out and defend the TV veteran. And that includes Piers Morgan – who is never shy to jump in on a hot topic and share his thoughts.

Holly’s a friend of mine, but beneath the benign butter-wouldn’t-melt grin and touchy-feely motivational Instagram posts lurks a tough, ambitious, brand-protective cookie.

In his column for The Sun, Piers shared his sympathy for Phil – while also paying tribute to his pal Holly.

“Holly’s a friend of mine, but beneath the benign butter-wouldn’t-melt grin and touchy-feely motivational Instagram posts lurks a tough, ambitious, brand-protective cookie, which is one of the reasons why I like her,” Piers said.

Piers has weighed in on the whole Phil and Holly drama (Credit: CoverImages)

Piers ‘likes’ Phillip ‘despite a 25-year-drift’

“I like Phillip Schofield too, despite a 25-year rift between us that developed after I wrote an unofficial 1992 biography about him entitled ‘To Dream a Dream – the Phillip Schofield Story’ and which only ended when he took me out for a long, drunken, and very entertaining lunch.”

Piers went on to claim that Phil is not the “evil monster” people think he is, but he’s not an “angel” either. He revealed: “I know a lot of people who loathe him for the way he’s treated them, including my good friends Amanda Holden and Eamonn Holmes.”

But Piers then revealed he knows a couple of his colleagues “current and past” who have had nothing but kind words to say about him. Nothing that they are “sad” to see Phillip’s career “go up in smoke like this”.

Phil and Holly have been splashed over the headlines recently (Credit: ITV)

Phillip branded ‘two-faced’ by fellow showbiz star

In other Phillip news, comedian Jim Davidson has joined an array celebs who have slammed the former This Morning star – branding him “two-faced”. Appearing on GB News on Wednesday (May 24) Jim spoke to Dan Wootton – and he did not hold back.

“You had first-hand experience of Phil’s behaviour while appearing on This Morning, I believe,” begun Dan, before he added: “So what went down?”

Jim said: “First of all I’ve got to clear up a thing – a while ago I wasn’t supporting Phil but I said he shouldn’t be punished for the sins of his brother and I believe that. However, it doesn’t stop the fact that Phillip’s a two-faced [expletive].”

