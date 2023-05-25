Ill Lauren Harries shares ’shock’ message to Phillip Schofield from her hospital bed

Lauren Harries has shared a message to Phillip Schofield via her mum from her hospital bed in latest news.

The 45-year-old showbiz star is currently recovering from emergency brain surgery and has been in hospital since April with a mystery condition.

Lauren’s mum has since been keeping fans updated on her road to recovery. And earlier this week, she shared a message from Lauren after hearing the “shock” news about Phillip leaving This Morning.

Phillip announced he was stepping down from This Morning last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news

Veteran presenter Phillip, 61, announced he was ‘stepping down’ from This Morning with immediate effect last weekend. It came after reports his friendship with Holly had ‘cooled’.

Following the news, plenty of Phil’s colleagues chimed in to share their thoughts. Some rallied behind the TV legend – while others added more fuel to the fire.

And it appears Phil walking away from the ITV show has struck a chord with Lauren. Her mum took to her Twitter this week to share Lauren’s shock at the news.

Lauren has shared her shock at Phillip’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Lauren Harries ‘shocked’ at latest Phillip Schofield news

Writing to her thousands of followers, Lauren’s mum said: “Lauren is still in hospital and not kept up with the entertainment news so today I told her that Philip had left @thismorning, she was shocked.

“She always loved her time on the show and wishes both of them luck! I know @hollywills will do an amazing job. Lauren wanted to share this picture of her last time on This Morning. Love you all xxx.”

Along with the sweet caption, Lauren included a snap of her on the hit ITV show.

Lauren is still in hospital and not kept up with the entertainment news so today I told her that Philip had left @thismorning , she was shocked. She always loved her time on the show and wishes both of them luck! I know @hollywills will do an amazing job. Lauren wanted to share… pic.twitter.com/HW0w5VbgIc — Lauren Harries (@LaurenHarries) May 23, 2023

Lauren Harries in hospital

Lauren went into hospital in April, with her mother telling fans she needed emergency brain surgery. Then a few weeks later, Katy added: “She is awake and talking again back in neurology. I want to say thank you again to all the amazing staff at Heath Hospital. She still has a way to go but she is strong. Pray for her.”

The news comes after Lauren had to have her head shaved for emergency surgery amid claims from Katy that she “would have died” without it.

