Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries has reportedly undergone brain surgery.

Her mum shared the news with fans on Twitter today, as she asked them to ‘pray’ for the reality TV star. Lauren appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Lauren’s mother wrote: “Please pray or send good thoughts to my precious daughter Lauren @Laurenharries. Who is recovering from emergency brain surgery today.”

Lauren has reportedly undergone brain surgery (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother star Lauren Harries undergoes surgery

Fans offered their support to both Lauren and her mum. One person said: “Oh my gosh, sending all my thoughts and prayers.”

Another tweeted: “Speedy recovery to the one and only.” Someone else added: “My prayers are for Lauren, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

One person wrote: “Prayers and good vibes sent your way.”

Lauren appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 (Credit: YouTube/Big Brother)

Lauren appeared on the twelfth series of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired in 2013. The star has also had appearances on Naked Attraction and Celebrity Juice.

Lauren, who is transgender, became the first celebrity to appear on Naked Attraction in 2019.

However, following her appearance on the show, she said she was “retiring from public life”.

In an Interview with the Daily Star newspaper’s Hot TV column, Lauren said: “I am retiring from the public life and leaving social media. I won’t be on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. I am giving it all up. It’s because I cannot take all the negativity towards me. After Naked Attraction there was loads.”

She added: “Over the years the trolls have been quite horrendous.”

Lauren first found fame when she was 10 years old, appearing on Wogan due to her knowledge of antiques. The star underwent gender reassignment as an adult, and became a regular on TV.

